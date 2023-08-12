This is who football statistics site Transfermarkt consider to be the most valuable Scottish Premiership players in their current positions.

The summer transfer window remains open and there are still likely to be plenty of comings and goings at both Celtic and Rangers before it slams shut at the end of the month.

Both of the Glasgow rivals have been active so far as they once again go head-to-head for the Scottish Premiership title. GlasgowWorld has previously looked at the most valuable players in the league as well as Celtic and Rangers squad values compared to other clubs.

Here, we look at how football statistics site Transfermarkt sees the most valuable Scottish Premiership starting XI with a few selections that are sure to cause debate:

1 . GK: Jack Butland Transfermarkt value: €1.5m

2 . RB: James Tavernier Transfermarkt value: €7.5m

3 . CB - Connor Goldson Transfermarkt value: €6.5m

4 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers Transfermarkt value: €7.5m

