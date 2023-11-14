Steve Clarke's men travel to the Boris Paitchadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi for their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Scotland may have already secured their place at next year's European Championship finals in Germany but there is still plenty to play for in their final two qualifying matches.

Steve Clarke's men finish their campaign at home to Norway but before that they are in Tbilisi to face Georgia. The Tartan Army will be hoping that they can not only finish the campaign on a high but also ensure as strong a seeding as possible for the group stage draw at the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about their match with Georgia including when and where it is being played and how you can follow all the action in the UK:

What time does Georgia vs Scotland kick off?

Georgia vs Scotland is due to kick off at 5pm UK time (which is 9pm local time) on Thursday, November 16. The match is being played at the Boris Paitchadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi which has a capacity of almost 55,000.

What channel is Georgia vs Scotland on?

Georgia vs Scotland will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Build up to the match is due to start at 4:30pm.

Georgia vs Scotland live stream

The match can be live streamed via the Viaplay Sports app which is available to subscribers. IT can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

What other matches are taking place in Scotland's group?

The other match in the group sees Spain travel to Cyprus. If Scotland can better their result then they will go top of the group ahead of the final round of matches on Sunday.