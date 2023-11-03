‘Not going to lie’ - Celtic legend’s Scotland claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic icon Scott Brown has admitted he is slightly jealous of the Scottish national team after their recent success in their recent Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The Tartan Army have qualified for next summer’s European Championship in Germany with an excellent record of five wins from six atches.

Brown represented Scotland 55 times during his career between 2005 and 2017, scoring four goals, but played for the national team during an era where they never qualified for a European Championship or a World Cup.

The 10-time Premiership winner heaped praise on national team manager Steve Clarke during an interview at the Scottish Football Museum’s exhibition and claims that he cannot wait to see the team in action at Euro 2024.

He said: “I’d love to go to Germany. I’m not going to lie. I’m really looking forward to it. Steve Clarke’s done such a fantastic job as well since coming in and they have been to two major finals so far and I’m sure they’ll want to keep pushing on.

“They won’t want to just turn up there and hope for the best, they’ll want to show just how good they can be.”

When asked if there was a hint of jealousy at missing out. Brown added: “100 percent! I wouldn’t get the boots out now though. But I’ll always want the country to do well and have bragging rights and be proud of your country. The lads are doing everyone really proud so far.”

The ex-Celtic man also singled out praise for Scott McTominay and John McGinn who have scored a number of goals between them.