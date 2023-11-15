Steve Clarke's side face Georgia on Thursday and then welcome Norway to Hampden Park for their final qualifier this weekend.

Scotland have already secured their place at next year's European Championship finals in Germany ahead of their final two qualifying matches.

However, there is still plenty to play for and Steve Clarke's side will want to give themselves the best chance of making it out of the group stage at a major tournament for the first time ever. They can do that by securing seeding in either Pot 1 or Pot 2 for the draw, which will take place on December 2.

Steve Clarke's side still have the chance to be seeded in any of the four pots for the draw and here is what they need from their final two qualifiers against Georgia and Norway this week:

Pot 1

Pot 1 will consist of host nation Germany, who will be seeded in position A1 for the draw, as well as the five best group winners, meaning the teams who win their groups with the most points. If Spain win both of their remaining matches against Cyprus and Georgia then they are guaranteed to finish as winners of Group A.

If Scotland win both of their remaining games and Spain do drop points then they will finish as group winners with 21 points. This is where things become slightly complicated because results against sixth seed teams (Scotland are in a five team group) do not count in the ranking process.

Spain are currently ranked sixth in the seeding behind Portugal, France, Belgium, England and Turkey - ahead of the final two rounds of qualifying. That means they are currently on course to be the highest ranked team in Pot 2 but that could still change.

Pot 2

Ahead of their final two matches, earning seeding in Pot 2 is an achievable goal for Scotland. If they win their group then they are guaranteed Pot 2 seeding at the very least if not Pot 1 seeding but, again, for this to happen Spain will need to drop points against Cyprus or Georgia.

If Scotland do not win their group then they will have one final chance to be seeded as a Pot 2 team, they must be the best of the group runners-up in qualifying. That means winning the most points of any second placed team.

Similar to the Pot 1 scenario, it's complicated to work out who the best runner-up will be due to results against sixth seed teams not being counted. If Scotland win both of their remaining matches they will have 21 points and that total SHOULD be enough to secure that final Pot 2 place. Even if they drop points, say picking up four instead of six, that could still do it but will open the door to other nations.

Pot 3 & 4

Scotland are currently ranked 12th in the overall standings which would mean Pot 3 seeding for the finals draw. However, there will be lots of movement in the standings this week as the finals results filter through.

