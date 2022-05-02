When can Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title? Last 3 games for Old Firm clubs

Celtic have one hand on the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title, following a 1-1 draw in the final Old Firm game of the season.

Portuguese star Jota got the best of Borna Barisic to give Celtic an early lead, before Fashion Sakala equalised for Rangers in a second-half that the title chasers dominated.

However, the Gers could not find a second - Sakala struck the post minutes before the final whistle - and Celtic held on to their six point lead in the title race.

As well as boasting the six point advantage, with just three games remaining, the Hoops also have a much stronger goal difference.

It means that, realistically, Rangers have missed their best chance of retaining their crown and it is just a when, rather than if, Celtic will lift the trophy.

Celtic are one step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title.

But when could Celtic win the Scottish Premiership? Here’s our quick guide to the remaining Premiership fixtures.

Celtic’s remaining Scottish Premiership fixtures

The Parkhead club have three games remaining in this season’s Scottish Premiership, following the split last month.

Celtic bested Ross County 2-0 in Dingwall and then held on for a nervy 1-1 draw against Rangers on Sunday.

Their last three games of the season will see them host third-place Hearts next weekend, visit Dundee United on Wednesday, May 11, and then welcome Motherwell to ‘Paradise’ for the final match of the season.

Even if Celtic were to beat Hearts next weekend, it would not guarentee them the title. That would depend on how Rangers perform in their game (more on that in a bit). Should Rangers keep the gap at six points, it means that the Hoops will have to wait until their trip to Tannadice in a week-and-a-half before they can secure the title.

As well as winning the Premiership title and being able to celebrate properly for the first time since 2019 - the 2020 celebrations were limited due to Covid-19 - the top spot comes with an almost guarenteed place in next season’s Champions League, with no qualification matches needed.

Rangers’ remaining Scottish Premiership fixtures

Rangers will be rueing Sakala’s late strike against the post in the final minutes of their game at Parkhead. While Celtic would have still been three points ahead with three games left, the pressure would have been on them to win their remaining matches.

Instead, Rangers will probably switch their full attention to their Europa League journey. The Gers host RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their semi-final tie this week, and, while the German club are 1-0 up on aggregate, a trip to Ibrox is no easy day out and the hosts are still in the fight.

But if Rangers do want to postpone Celtic’s title celebrations for at least a few more days, it will require a win next Sunday.

The Gers host Dundee United - should they lose or draw, and Celtic have won the day before, the Hoops will have won the title.