Scottish Premiership clubs enter the competition at this stage and will soon discover their opponents

With the Scottish Premiership idle for the World Cup break, lower leagues are still playing through with clubs in the Championship, League One, League Two, the Lowland, Highland, East and West leagues all in action this weekend.

The Scottish Cup third round weekend began in Cumbernauld on Friday night when Open Goal Broomhill faced off against Alloa Athletic in a bid to reach the fourth round, with a further 18 ties taking place across the country on Saturday.

There is one match still to be played when Ayr United take on Pollok on Monday night. There have been a number of notable upsets with several ambitious non-league teams knocking out sides from higher up the pyramid system.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw...

What are the confirmed third round results so far?

When is the Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw?

The Scottish Cup draw will take place on Monday, November 28. It will be televised live on BBC Scotland after the conclusion of the third round tie between Ayr United and Pollok, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season by winning two DP World Tour events in his first year holding a full tour card, will join presenter Jane Lewis to conduct the draw.

Which teams are in the draw?

The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs will enter at this stage of the competition, including holders Rangers who defeated Hearts in last season’s final. Following Saturday’s third round ties, the following clubs have secured their place in the hat:

PREMIERSHIP

Aberdeen, CELTIC, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, RANGERS, Ross County, St Johnstone, ST MIRREN

CHAMPIONSHIP

Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Dundee, Greenock Morton, Hamilton Academical, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, PARTICK THISTLE, Queen’s Park, Raith Rovers

The road to Hampden begins this weekend with the Scottish Cup preliminary round. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

LEAGUE ONE

Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk

LEAGUE TWO

Dumbarton, Elgin City, Stenhousemuir

LOWER LEAGUE

Darvel, Drumchapel United, Linlithgow Rose, Stirling University

What dates are the Scottish Cup fixtures?

The fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of January 21 and 22.