Celtic starting XI vs Raith Rovers: 9 changes from Dundee demolition as ex Aston Villa stopper set for debut
Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Raith Rovers in their Scottish Cup clash at Parkhead this evening.
The Hoops - aiming to retain the silverware for the third successive season - play host to the Championship outfit with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition at stake.
Celtic knocked out fellow top-flight side Kilmarnock 2-1 in the previous round, while the Kirkcaldy club sunk Falkirk by the same scoreline after extra-time. Rodg
Rodgers has made NINE changes from the 6-0 demolition over Dundee on Wednesday night, opting to rotate his squad in anticipation of their upcoming Champions League play-off fixture against Bayern Munich next midweek. There’s a long-awaited debut between the sticks for back-up goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, signed from Aston Villa last summer.
Youngster Dane Murray starts at centre-back alongside Liam Scales, while Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp is named in the starting line-up for the first time since joining the club on Deadline Day. Daizen Maeda will play through the middle.
“I was buzzing the whole time (to make by Celtic debut), especially with us being 5-0 up by the time I came on. I was itching to get on to the pitch as soon as possible! It was a great performance, and I just wanted to get on that pitch in front of the fans and experience it for the first time.
“I was in awe of the stadium. Everyone knows how special the atmosphere is at Celtic Park, and I was looking forward to the experience. Being down south, the games are on TV and everyone takes a great interest in the Celtic games. I’ve always watched them winning trophies and cups and that’s definitely something that I want to be a part of.”
Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)
Viljami Sinisalo, Anthony Ralston, Dane Murray, Liam Scales, Jeffrey Schlupp; Callum McGregor (C); Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo; Nicolas Kuhn, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda.
SUBS: Scott Bain (GK), Greg Taylor, Jota, Adam Idah, Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate.
Raith Rovers starting XI: (3-4-2-1)
Joshua Rae; Liam Dick, Paul Hanlon, Euan Murray, Ross Matthews, Josh Mullin, Scott Brown (C), Jordan Doherty, Dylan Easton, Lewis Stevenson, Jamie Gullan.