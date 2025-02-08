Celtic’s confirmed starting XI for Scottish Cup clash against Raith Rovers at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Raith Rovers in their Scottish Cup clash at Parkhead this evening.

The Hoops - aiming to retain the silverware for the third successive season - play host to the Championship outfit with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic knocked out fellow top-flight side Kilmarnock 2-1 in the previous round, while the Kirkcaldy club sunk Falkirk by the same scoreline after extra-time. Rodg

Rodgers has made NINE changes from the 6-0 demolition over Dundee on Wednesday night, opting to rotate his squad in anticipation of their upcoming Champions League play-off fixture against Bayern Munich next midweek. There’s a long-awaited debut between the sticks for back-up goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, signed from Aston Villa last summer.

Youngster Dane Murray starts at centre-back alongside Liam Scales, while Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp is named in the starting line-up for the first time since joining the club on Deadline Day. Daizen Maeda will play through the middle.

What has Deadline Day signing, Jeffrey Schlupp said?

“I was buzzing the whole time (to make by Celtic debut), especially with us being 5-0 up by the time I came on. I was itching to get on to the pitch as soon as possible! It was a great performance, and I just wanted to get on that pitch in front of the fans and experience it for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was in awe of the stadium. Everyone knows how special the atmosphere is at Celtic Park, and I was looking forward to the experience. Being down south, the games are on TV and everyone takes a great interest in the Celtic games. I’ve always watched them winning trophies and cups and that’s definitely something that I want to be a part of.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s encounter in Glasgow’s east end...

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Viljami Sinisalo, Anthony Ralston, Dane Murray, Liam Scales, Jeffrey Schlupp; Callum McGregor (C); Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo; Nicolas Kuhn, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda.

SUBS: Scott Bain (GK), Greg Taylor, Jota, Adam Idah, Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith Rovers starting XI: (3-4-2-1)

Joshua Rae; Liam Dick, Paul Hanlon, Euan Murray, Ross Matthews, Josh Mullin, Scott Brown (C), Jordan Doherty, Dylan Easton, Lewis Stevenson, Jamie Gullan.

SUBS: Kevin Dabrowski (GK), Andrew McNeil (GK), Callum Fordyce, Aidan Connolly, Lewis Gibson, Finlay Pollock, Aiden Marsh, Kai Montagu.