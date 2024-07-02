The left-back is on the move | Getty Images

He counts Birmingham City, Portsmouth and more amongst previous clubs.

Steve Seddon has signed a one-year deal with Motherwell after his exit from Oxford United.

The left-back came through the academy of League One club Birmingham City, where he stayed until 2021. During his time at St Andrews, he spent time out on loan at Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth, making 12 appearances overall for Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-year stint at Oxford United beckoned, where he has also spent stints on loan with Cambridge United and Burton Albion, who Seddon made 42 appearances for last term. 36 of those were in League One, adding to a combined total of 141 appearances in the third tier of English football.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has been hunting a left-back after Georgie Gent and Adam Montgomery returned to parent clubs Blackburn Rovers and Celtic following the conclusions of their loan spells last season. Seddon also comes with the option of an additional year.

The 26-year-old says the manager’s Fir Park vision was key in selling him on a switch across the border. He said: “This is the first time I’ve came across the border to play.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and something really different for me. The manager spoke to me at length about the vision for the club and that’s what grabbed me. It’s not just about the present, he’s planning for the future and looking to build. Hopefully, I can play my part in that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettlewell added: “This was an area of the pitch we knew we needed to strengthen. We have been trying to recruit someone who is not only the right type of player, but the right type of person too.