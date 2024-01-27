Glasgow Clan ice hockey fans fly the flag for LGBT+ community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Clan ice hockey fans will be flying the flag for the LGBTQ+ community at their home match on Saturday evening.

The club has designated the game against Manchester Storm, at Braehead Arena a Pride Night and Pride flags will be placed at every seat for fans to wave during the game to support the team and the LGBTQ+ movement.

Clan players will wear special edition Pride game jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the match to raise money for the TIE – Time for Inclusive Education – charity.

A Pride flag will be placed on every seat in Braehead Arena for the Clan game on Saturday night. Pictured are Clan players Alex Forbes, second left and Reece Kelly, fourth left along with Liam Stevenson, left, Claire Rankin, centre and Jordan Daly from the TIE charity.

Fans can also win each player’s one-off Pride warm-up jerseys in a Shirt Off The Back prize draw with tickets on sale in the Arena before and during the game. A bucket collection for TIE will also be held and a Pride History Wall will be on display.

TIE is an LGBTQ+ charity that tackles homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying and prejudice in schools through education. The charity works with teachers and national decision makers, produces resources, curriculum materials and delivers services in schools to raise awareness, heighten knowledge, and foster good relations.

Directors of Time for Inclusive Education, Jordan Daly and Liam Stevenson, said: "We are incredibly grateful that the fans - the Purple Army - staff and management at Glasgow Clan have chosen to once again raise funds for us. This will continue to support our work to ensure that LGBT young people are free from prejudice and bullying at school and they have opportunities to learn about rights, diverse families, our history and pioneers.

"Evidence shows that this education is effective, with nine out of ten secondary pupils reporting that they would no longer use homophobic language and 98% of primary pupils stating they know what they can do if they experience bullying. We look forward to joining Glasgow Clan and sharing our work with fans, including parents and carers who will be attending the game, and bringing some of the schools we work with to this important event."

Glasgow Clan managing director Gareth Chalmers said: "Our Pride Night is an excellent opportunity to show that ice hockey is a welcoming sport for people and families in all of their diversities. Our fantastic Purple Army fans have been supporting the LGBT+ community for years and demonstrate that ice hockey is indeed, a sport open to all."