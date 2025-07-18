The North Lanarkshire club are preparing for their second season in the West of Scotland Second Division

It’s full steam ahead for Bellshill Athletic as they gear up for their second season in the West of Scotland Second Division.

The North Lanarkshire club are unbeaten in their first four pre-season fixtures and will be aiming to carry that momentum into the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

GlasgowWorld sat down with manager Johnny Fallon to discuss his plans for the club going forward as well as his reflections on last season, summer recruitment carried out so far and his message to supporters ahead of the big kick-off on July 26th...

What are your reflections on how last season ended and your first couple of months in charge of the club?

JF: “Obviously staying up was the main aim when we came here, first and foremost. I think given the position we found ourselves in was probably down to the start the club had last season. It meant that we were always going to be chasing, which was a main focus on us. I've harped on a lot about players taking holidays, preparing right to make sure that we hit the ground running this year.

“I suppose the key thing at this level is recruitment, making sure we sign well and get the right people through the door. It doesn't just mean you're signing names, it's got to be the right fit for the dressing room, for the club and how we want to progress and move forward. Certainly, since we came in in January, I think we played 14 games and lost four, which is decent enough form for a team that was in a relegation dogfight at the time we arrived.

“Since being in the job throughout that period between February and May, we moved nine on and brought in Jack Main from Rob Roy, Jack Campbell, Paddy Queen and Jamie McVey. Those four have been in for a longer period of time and then Chris Reilly came in from St. Anthony's, who we'd worked with there previously.

“Those additions on top of improving our fitness levels, and I'm sure he wouldn't mind me saying it, but certainly PJ in particular, the difference in PJ O'Donnell, in terms of his fitness levels, his shape. You're getting another player who technically is the best player in the league, and I don't mind saying that. He can go and play in the league above no bother as well.

“Listen, just a wee variation of different things. We started really well, got the win here against Lesmahagow with basically a full squad available. We then go down to Yoker and get a draw, despite having to make five changes to the starting XI, including a number of under 20s on the bench etc. We had defeats to Maryhill - going down to 10 men after just 15 minutes having gone 1-0 up didn’t help. Caley Locos was a freak result really, 1-1 at half-time and came away on the end of a 6-1 defeat. Lanark, we didn't really deserve anything out of the game to be honest, so you’ve got to take that one in the chin.

“And the other game we lost against Whitletts away, but if you ask any one of our supporters they'd say it's the best football they've seen this team play in the last few years, especially in the first half.

“The biggest takeaway for me from last season was that we need to be more ruthless in games, especially when we're on top, when we have opportunity, hence the reason why we've added Graham Gracie and Mitchell Coyne to the group, along with Andy Duffy, whose experience and quality will be worth its weight in gold as well.”

How difficult is it to find the right blend of youth and experience? The Under 20s were utilised a fair bit last season. Is that something you’re looking to continue?

JF: “Yes, I would say so, certainly at the beginning of the season. I'm a great believer in that you recruit and strike when your stock's high, or you're on a high. In a nutshell, the recruitment wasn't good enough last year, and it is difficult, but then you're throwing young boys into a pressure cooker a division above. Realistically, you’re only wanting to put one or two of them in, but we were going in there with three or four. It’s too big a jump at that point in time, especially at the start of a season when everybody is on it, everybody wants to start well and the pressure and the tempo of games is there.

“I don't care what age anybody is, 16 and above. If you're doing the business then you’ll play, which we’ve done so during pre pre-season. I think we've proved that, certainly with Ross Anderson in goals. He’s only 17, still at school and played two 90 minutes for us during the run-in last season. We picked up four points from Muirkirk and Forth away with him as our No.1.

“Young Kayden Riley who plays with the 20s is another example. He’s got electric pace, very direct, and he’s got a good chance. We’ll probably just look to dip in and out with him, but any time he's dipped in, if I've seen enough, then he'll stay in with the squad.

“Obviously the academy is a massive plus point in the club - we are the only boys club in Bellshill now, so you see everything from fun four’s all the way up to over 35s. You go into Tesco, or along the street and there's always a kid with a Bellshill strip on, which is really pleasing. It’s good to see and the community buy-in has been massive. Hopefully, the council will see a sense of parity with where we are, that we can really try and take ourselves to the next level.

“Because having the facilities, what we've got just now, from where we are and what we have, there's no doubt we can probably go and add another wee bit to the ground. Another shelter down the side, maybe a portacabin outside or an office space for the committee, loads of different wee bits and bobs.

Bellshill boss Johnny Fallon and assistant Kieran McGuinness (right) prepare to lead a training session at Rockburn Park (Image: Mark Kane) | Bellshill Athletic - Facebook (Image: Mark Kane)

“But to be able to build a proper three-layered terracing with a shelter in it, to be able to do all those things would be massive.

“I'm sure we'll be at the mercy, obviously, the history of Bellshill with pitches in the community, probably leaves a sour taste with some people, but I don't think the club as a whole or the community can be tarred with one man's rashness or roughness to make a buck. At the end of the day, that's what it was all about.”

How pleased are you with the recruitment done so far? Can supporters expect any more new signings?

JF: “We will never, ever stop. I think at any level of football, if we find a player who can go and add value, you bring them in. And then at that point it's survival of the fittest, earn your right to play and do that.

“What we want to be in the position to do is probably run with a maximum of 20, or 18, with some younger guys. I think having that kind of youthfulness about training helps as well, so that there is such a vast to go between the experience and the level of guys like Gracie, Duffy, John Barr, Tiny, PJ, there's a wealth of junior experience in there which really has helped to bring the club on, and the younger guys will only learn from them.”

Three teams coming down from the First Division + four promoted from the Third Division this season. How much do you know about the opposition you’ll face?

JF: “We’ve got Thorn Athletic, Threave Rovers, Greenock, and Kilsyth Athletic coming into the league. Obviously Thorn are riding on a crest of a wave following two back-to-back promotions. They’ve got a fantastic academy all the way through the age groups, and I'd suspect they'll try and continue that.

“Threave have a fantastic set-up, excellent facilities, but where they are located, it's all about their catchment area. You’d think they’d maybe have the pick of any players who might be based in that area now that they're moving up the divisions.

“Greenock is always kind of the same, just a very hard place to go. No doubt it'll be raining when we go there because it always is!

“Coming down, Ashfield and Blantyre had tough seasons last year. Blantyre suffered with the points deduction, but they normally always do okay. Again, they’re in a decent area, got a decent budget, an experienced manager in Ross Wilson, who's a good fella as well, so I'm sure they'll do fine.

“Ashfield are recruiting a lot of younger players. Their manager, Peter Hill, is an ex-20s coach so I’ve no doubt they'll be young, vibrant, and full of energy. They play home games at Stepford, which will help them as well on that artificial surface.

“What we need to continue to do basically is just make sure that when teams come here, we keep making the Rockburn a fortress. The games I had in charge here during the second half of the season, we never lost one. We've got the crowd on top of the pitch, we've got a decent following, a good fanbase. We’ve increased our fitness, our tempo, we want to play on the front foot. We don't want to be a team that just kick and play, we’ll play when we get the opportunities to do so, and then we'll defend when those opportunities arise as well.

“From my point of view, we finished ninth in the league last year, and obviously eight teams get promoted now. So as far as I'm concerned, if we finish eighth then we've made progress and we're guaranteed to be playing first division football next year.

“What our personal aims and targets are, we’ll keep them in the dressing room. We know where we want to be, we know what our aims are, but we’ll not shout it from the rooftops and make claims about what we're going to do and what we're not going to do.

Johnny Fallon passes on instructions to Bellshill Athletic full-back Jamie Newton last season (Image: Mark Kane) | Bellshill Athletic - Facebook (Image: Mark Kane)

“I think from the coaching team's point of view, we're happy with what we've assembled. As I said, we will always look to try and improve. As a club, it’s our second year in this division. We’ve recruited well, one more win last season and we would’ve finished sixth, which is kind of crazy to think about given the slow start.

“We went through a difficult wee spell too, losing at Caley Locos 6-1 and then Lanark 3-0, you're suddenly saying to yourself ‘we've got to get some form back here’. But then we got that wee break, managed to have a fortnight where we could really try and get our ideas across, change the shape of the team slightly, add a couple of players at that point in time. Paddy and Chris came in and instantly gave us more of a goal-scoring threat. The first game after that was Neilston, Chris scores and Paddy wins the penalty, and it starts to then build a wee bit of momentum.”

Do you feel there was an over-reliance on Kieron Markey to score the goals last season?

JF: “To be honest, that’s the reason Graham Gracie is here. I'll eat my hat if Gracie doesn't score 15-20 goals for us this season, and he’ll have the same again in assists. It’s just the type of player he is, proven in the division. When the opposition see him lining up against them, there's fear in their eyes right away, and that's what I'm looking forward to seeing. That probably excites me most.

“Being an ex-striker myself, the way I've always wanted to play is on the front foot. I want to attack, I want to get after teams. Every time you get the ball I'm looking for an end product, whether that be a shot at goal, a cross etc. No disrespect to any team at our level, but the day I'm sitting back against a junior team in the second division, I'll hang my hat up. What is there to be scared of? Go and play, express yourself, get after teams.”

You’ve brought in Kieran McGuinness as your new assistant manager. What do you feel he can add to the coaching staff?

“Bringing Kieran in as my assistant was a no-brainer. We've worked together on a couple of occasions and played together previously when we were at Bellshill Boys Club as kids. He’s actually my daughter's godfather, so he's basically the right hand.

“Just the way things obviously happened with Steven (McGurgan) moving to Lanark, the conversation transpired over a beer or two during the Champions League final and it worked out perfectly for me. Every job and everywhere I've gone since, he's been the first phone call I've made, and it was no different when I came in here.

“I think it's good that it's happening now at the start of a season, some new boys in, a fresh start. There’s no preconceived ideas, but our message is very clear, they know what's expected. They need to be fit, and that's really the only thing they can be held accountable for is their own fitness.

“Everything else, in essence takes care of itself to a point, but the only thing any player can really be held accountable for is their fitness levels, and how they're going to approach things with the right attitude.”

The boys are unbeaten so far in pre-season. You must be delighted with how the squad are shaping up ahead of the competitive action starting soon?

JF: “Yeah, the general fitness testing all went well. Jack Campbell’s a PT, runs his own gym & put some stuff together for the guys to do during their four weeks off over the summer, which included some track work, some speed and stamina work just to keep themselves ticking over.

“To be fair, the majority of the guys came back where I'd want them to be in terms of their baseline fitness before we got the balls out.

“I don't believe in playing pre-season friendlies against teams that we’re going to go out and win four, five, six, nothing. What’s the point in that? Where do we learn? We need the pressure cooker to be on us nice and early.

“Motherwell were very fit, I've known David Clarkson for a number of years and played with him during my time at Fir Park, so I knew what their pre-season entails and where they would be at.

Bellshill Athletic remain unbeaten in pre-season after games against Motherwell, Hamilton Accies, Thorniewood and St Roch's (Image: Bellshill FC - Facebook) | Bellshill Athletic - Facebook

“Hamilton Accies were the same. Sean Fagan, another ex team-mate of mine as well. With regards to those two games against youthful teams that are technically gifted, technically fit, want to keep the ball and make us do a lot of the work were really beneficial.

“We then had two games against teams who finished top half in the first division last season, Thorniewood & St. Roch’s, who both gave us a real test in terms of physicality, pace, directness, quality etc.

“I would rather have had these tests now. We’ve got our jolly boys outing up to Brechin Victoria this weekend, which will be good for a bit of team bonding. The club played Brechin in the Scottish Cup last year and both teams have developed a close bond. They felt as if they were treated really well when they came through, so when it came to finalising our pre-season plans, that was where we wanted to go for a wee day out.

“Again, that should help to build the spirits, and then we’re back in for a couple of training sessions before the league starts the following Saturday.”

You tasted success with Bellshill as a player. Was it a straightforward decision to come back, this time as manager?

JF: “I think in the back of my head I had my own doubts. I was taking the Ant's job at the time, but it just felt like the right timing (to make the move). I suppose the stars align sometimes, don’t they?

“I'd spoken to Bellshill on various occasions before. Myself and Dean (Muir) were going to come in together before Gary Elliott was appointed, and then obviously when Dean came in, the timing just wasn't right for me to come along with him because my son played for Livingston at the time.

“My son then moved to East Kilbride FC, which just so happened to coincide with when the St Anthony’s job came up. I've always had a really good relationship with the guys there. There is no playing budget there, but they’re in a decent catchment area in Govan and can give younger guys an opportunity.

“We ended up with a really great mix there, a great dressing room, and it really saddened me when they got relegated last season, because I felt when I left, they were five points above the relegation zone. We had a good core of boys and I was disappointed to see how it turned out for them.

“When the Bellshill job came up, obviously Dean had that close connection to the club with Drew being the secretary. His mum and dad are everything that this club stands for. So it was difficult taking over from him in that sense.

“They do so much work behind the scenes from painting to sorting the kit out, everything that's done here is carried out by the bulk of the committee. They’re the driving forces behind it and now we're getting standards higher.

Bellshill Athletic supporters have been particularly vocal in their backing of the club (Image: Mark Kane) | Bellshill Athletic - Facebook (Image: Mark Kane)

“Because I was manager of Thorniewood previously and I’m from Viewpark, you’re in roughly the same community. Everything then becomes all encompassing, but certainly from my point of view, I could see the potential in this club.

“I don't ever doubt myself in anything. I have a clear plan in my head of how I want things to be. The staff that work for me probably think I'm a pain in the a** as well, because of my anal nature at times, which stems from everything really; everybody wearing the correct training gear, everybody wearing the right stuff on match days, making sure you’ve got the correct squad number, how the training ground is set up… all those things.

“The one thing I always say to players, myself, staff, my kids, anybody - be held to your own standard. Don't look at anybody else, if your standards are high and you meet them, and everybody does it collectively, then everything else takes care of itself. The dream for me here is to have Bellshill playing Premier League football within four years.”

Thanks for your time, Johnny. Best of luck to you and the lads this season!