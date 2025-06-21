The defensive midfielder has stepped down two divisions to sign for his hometown club on a two-year contract

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Duffy admits the decision to join Bellshill Athletic from Premier Division side Shotts Bon Accord was made easier by his overriding determination to achieve “something special” with his hometown club.

The defensive midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with the North Lanarkshire club, who are gearing up for their second season in the West of Scotland 2nd Division after consolidating their place in the league with a respectable ninth placed finish last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had results elsewhere gone their way on the final day of the campaign, Bellshill could have finished as high as sixth in the table after a slow start to the season. And 31-year-old Duffy, who played a crucial role in helping Shotts avoid relegation, has revealed what swayed him to make the move to Rockburn Park.

Explaining his decision to leave Shotts after being appointed club captain of Bellshill, he told GlasgowWorld: “It was a big one to be fair. The last couple of years have probably been my best years in football at Shotts. I had a great couple of seasons there. We got promoted and we stayed up in the Premier League last year so in terms of success and enjoying my football, it was right up there.

“It was massive (to keep Shotts up). We had five points at Christmas so we’d no right to be even in the conversation. Probably from around January onwards we really started to kick on and other circumstances helped us along the way as well. But we still had to go and play these teams twice anyway so there was ample opportunity and we managed to stay up.

“For me personally, it was great to do that and then say ‘do you know what I've contributed, I've done my bit really’ and then leave them there, let them kick on now because they've still got the guts of a good squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to have joined Bellshill. There has always been something nagging away at me saying I wanted to come and play for the team where I live. I only stay two minutes from the ground and I think from the outside looking in the club has come on leaps and bounds and are getting the best part of a great squad together.

“I spoke to Johnny (Fallon, manager) about a few things and the plans going forward and I also spoke to some of the boys that are here as well, which was good. After I spoke to them, I thought, you know what I've probably not got 10-15 years left playing football so I would like to try and achieve something special with Bellshill. We had some positive chats and managed to get it all sorted.”

Former Wishaw and Kilbirnie Ladeside star Duffy is already familiar with some of his new team-mates having played with the likes of PJ O’Donnell and recently departed coach Steven McGurgan previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to both of them just to get an idea of how it was here and things like that,” he said. “Of course, you can see a lot of the progress from the outside as well but it was just to get an idea of how they’ve found it and they couldn’t speak highly enough of the place. So I would say it was an easy enough decision after I had those conversations.”

Duffy views himself as a leader on the pitch and believes his vast experience of playing at a higher level in the juniors can rub off on the club’s youngsters, with a number of the Under-20s integrated into the first-team squad towards the end of last season.

“It'll be good, I'm 31 now which doesn't feel that old, but I’m probably one of the older boys in that dressing room,” he added. “I've been quite experienced at this level, in particular, getting to play for promotions and survivals. That's given me a good exposure to that sort of stuff, so I think it'll be important to help the younger boys when they need it.

“But I also feel there's a core of boys in there, probably six or seven that have been here for a while or similar to myself that have been around the block a bit. So it'll be a good approach for us all to be contributing to the 20s progression. I'm looking forward to seeing how we can help them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Duffy in pre-season training with Bellshill Athletic (Image: Bellshill Athletic FC - Facebook) | Bellshill Athletic FC

For Duffy, he has one main objective at the forefront of his mind. Promotion to the First Division, which has now been made easier after it was confirmed at an AGM earlier this month that clubs who finish in the top eight will earn promotion for season 2026/27 across all four divisions in the West of Scotland.

“Yes, we want to get out of the league, but our main ambition is to win it,” he revealed. “I think we've got a good enough squad to do that. We’re setting out to try and win the league first and foremost, but the second priority must be to get promoted, whether that's by finishing in the top three or making sure we’re in those top eight spots.

“It was probably a slightly false position where the club ended up last year, given the standard of the squad. We need to get off to a better start because I’ve been told by some of the boys that they had won something like one out of their first seven games.

“We have seven games before the end of August, so if you can go and put an early marker down then it's almost a third of your season in the bag. It’s just about trying to get off to a solid start and then see where it takes us, but I’m confident we could do something and be in the mix.”