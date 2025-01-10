Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly-appointed Bellshill Athletic boss Johnny Fallon is aiming to put his his “own ideas” across and “continue the fantastic job” of the club’s previous management team after being handed the reigns.

No stranger to the club, Fallon had a spell with the North Lanarkshire outfit during his playing career, while also turning out for the likes of Motherwell, Stranraer and Linlithgow Rose.

He was forced to hang up his boots at the age of 29 whilst at Thorniewood United, but quickly stepped into management with the Viewpark-based club and led them to the old SJFA West Region SuperLeague First Division title for the first time in their history.

In recent years, Fallon - who will be joined in the Rockburn Park dugout by trusted assistant David Kirkpatrick - has taken charge of St Roch's, Shettleston, Newmains United and most recently Saint Anthonys.

Commenting on his appointment after putting pen to paper, Fallon said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the club I had my best time as a player. Winning the Super First division league title and being part of that team was something that always stayed with me.

“When I spoke to the club I had no reservations about accepting the managers position, and to be honest Bellshill Athletic’s infrastructure off the park has never been better. My aim is to continue the fantastic job done by Dean and Neilly. They took over a club struggling in the 3rd division and galvanised a squad that gained promotion to the 2nd division within two years.

“I’ll now pick up that baton and put my own ideas into the team with the main priority being league safety with no focus on anything else until that’s secured. We will need the full vocal support of the fans at Rockburn to make our home a fortress and help secure the points needed to stay in the league.

“Lastly, I can’t thank St Anthony’s FC and the McKenna family enough for their support and opportunity and also their blessing and professionalism in accepting my resignation.”

Chairman David Brown added: “It's been a taxing couple of weeks, as you can imagine. The numbers and standard of candidate was really high, which is testament to the standing the club currently has in the game, but the appointment of Johnny makes sense to the committee having looked at all of the pros and cons of all applicants.

“He knows the club very well, having enjoyed success as a player but being local to the club it has allowed him to monitor and watch the progress over the past couple of years.

“We'd like to thank Paul Burns and Andy Scott for taking interim control of the team, and also St Anthony's for their understanding of the situation. It's now over to Johnny, his backroom team and the players to work together towards a positive end to the season.”