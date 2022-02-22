Josh Taylor will defend his status as undisputed champion this weekend.

The Tartan Tornado will defend all four of his super-lightweight titles this weekend taking on England’s Jack Catterall.

This will be Taylor’s first fight since he famously defeated Jose Ramirez nine months ago and became the first Brit to become and undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall takes place this weekend

Taylor’s reward for emerging as the undisputed champion will be home advantage with the fighter set to fight in Scotland for the first time since 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big fight.

When is the fight?

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall takes place this Saturday (February 26).

The main event is expected to take place at 10pm.

The main card will get underway at 7pm.

Where is the fight?

The bout will take place at the OVO Hydro.

Where can I watch the fight?

Those who weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket will be glad to hear that they won’t be required to fork out an eye-watering amount of money to watch the fight on Box Office.

Sky Sports are showing the battle of the Brits on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage getting underway at 8pm.

Undercard fights

Main event: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane

Cori Gibbs vs Carlos Perez

Ebonie Jones vs TBC

Scott Forrest vs TBC

Kurt Walker vs TBC

Paddy Donovan vs TBC

Kieran Molloy vs TBC

Mark McKeown vs TBC

Craig McIntyre vs TBC

What have Taylor and Catterall said?

Josh Taylor said: "He's a good fighter, I've got a lot of respect for Jack.

"But he will come up short. He will taste his first defeat as a professional.

"He's a good fighter. He just isn't as good as I am.

"It is a step up in class for him because he hasn't boxed at the level that I have. He is a talented fighter but he hasn't got what it takes to beat me."