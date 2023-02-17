The reigning World Champion was thrilled to win at the “The Flying Scotsman” spiritual home on Thursday night.

Michael Smith dedicated his impressive victory on night three of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow to local hero Gary Anderson as he opened up on the influence “The Flying Scotsman” has had on his career.

The reigning world champion celebrated his first win of the tournament in front of a boisterous 12,000 capacity crowd at the OVO Hydro, producing a stellar display to record victories over Gerwyn Price (6-3), Jonny Clayton (6-5) and Dimitri Van den Bergh (6-4) in Thursday night’s showpiece.

“Bully Boy”, who had to wait until the final week of league action to clinch a win during last year’s event, averaged 109.42 to overcome in-form Belgian “DreamMaker” Van den Bergh and rubber-stamp his place at the top of the table alongside Nathan Aspinall by securing five points.

Michael Smith is congratulated by Dimitri Van den Bergh after beating the Belgian 6-4 in the final at the OVO Hydro (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Smith launched his campaign on Scottish soil with a commanding win over Night Two winner Price, before recovering from 4-2 down to grind out victory over Clayton for a second straight week in a last-leg shoot-out. The St Helens ace produced some top quality darts with combination finishes of 122, 80 and 76 to complete a scintillating comeback.

The 32-year-old then laid down an early Premier League marker by toppling Van den Bergh in a gripping final, averaging 109 to wrap up victory and bagging the £10,000 winner’s bonus in the process.

Smith praised the Glasgow fans for their support and admits it was a special feeling to win at a venue that two-time world champion Anderson turned into his spiritual home.

“To win in Glasgow, Gary Anderson’s back garden feel great,” the World No.1 admitted. “I owe a lot to Gary, especially when he looked after me at a young age and helped me out massively. I’ll never ever have a bad word to say against the guy.

“I think he’s done interviews with everyone when he’s said ‘this kid will win multiple titles, he’ll win this and that’ and he showed real belief in me back in 2010. Everyone loves him in Scotland and rightly so.

Gary Anderson of Scotland acknowledges the crowd at the PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace in January 2017

“The crowd was amazing as well, I can’t fault them. They were really, really good and very supportive. Winning is the best feeling in the world and I’m glad I haven’t had to wait until Night 16 in Newcastle like last year. Now I’ve got that win on the board and I’m not chasing wins. I can relax and hopefully can see my best darts come out over the next 13 weeks.”

PDC Premier League - Night Three results:

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 4-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 1-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Final

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Michael Smith

