Motherwell investment is off the table for now | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell investment debates have been rife.

Wild Sheep Sports have withdrawn their investment proposal in Motherwell.

A ballot had opened for shareholders and members of majority shareholder, fan group The Well Society, to vote on whether or not to welcome investment from US-based Erik and Courtney Barmack. The topic has proven divisive and now after talks, the proposal has been withdrawn.

Motherwell’s statement reads: “Erik Barmack (Wild Sheep Sports) has had further discussions with the club Board over the past few days. As a result, Erik has decided to withdraw his offer of investment into Motherwell FC. Consequently, the club shareholder ballot will cease with immediate effect and with no counting of the votes cast to date.

“Erik’s intention from the outset has been to play a part in moving the club forward. That can only be achieved with a unified fanbase. However, it has become increasingly clear that the discussions around his proposal are creating significant divisions within the fanbase. Such divisions cannot be in the best interests of the club.

“The club Board have informed the Well Society Board of Erik’s decision, and both parties are fully committed to working together for a positive future for Motherwell FC.”

The Well Society have extended an olive branch to the Barmack family, as they set out their next steps. They said: “The Well Society Board would like to acknowledge the statement released this morning confirming that the Wild Sheep Sports investment proposal has now been retracted. We thank Erik and Courtney Barmack for their interest in Motherwell Football Club and hope they retain a strong support for the club.

“Given our majority stance that the proposal should be rejected, we welcome the news that the process has reached an end and we look forward to now being able to turn our full attention to furthering our plan for growth, increasing our membership, advancing discussions with potential investors, and ensuring Motherwell Football Club continues to be safeguarded and successful for generations to come.

“We are, however, disappointed that the decision to withdraw has come in the midst of a members’ ballot, which will now be suspended. In addition to significant financial cost to the Well Society, this period has required significant focus from our members and caused unwelcome uncertainty for supporters. As the majority shareholder in Motherwell Football Club, we have been clear that we’re committed to growth and sustainable investment, including working collaboratively with a range of new partners.

“We’ve also been clear that partnership means just that, not investment at any cost. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support that we have received from members and fans, former players and officials, as well as clubs across the UK and beyond, both in relation to our plan for growth, and our position taken on the Wild Sheep Sports investment proposal.

“Well Society members and Motherwell fans have been clear on the need for change and we agree. As we reflect on today’s developments, now is the time for a significant reset in the relationship between the Club Board, the Well Society Board, Society members, and the Motherwell fanbase as a whole. The democratic process in recent weeks has been fan-ownership in action, boosting Society member numbers, increasing membership engagement, and empowering fans to have an input in the direction of their football club, no matter their views. That increased engagement and empowerment is a positive platform to build upon.

“We believe that the Well Society’s recently published prospectus for growth, “Our Club, Our Future”, gives us a fresh opportunity to work together, in true partnership, with the club’s Chief Executive, Finance Director, and new Chair leading a new Club Board. We have today reached out to Chief Executive, Brian Caldwell, to begin discussions on the next steps.”