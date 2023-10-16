New cycling route exploring Glasgow’s public artworks launched by Sustrans Scotland

VisitScotland has teamed up with Sustrans Scotland to add a new cycling legacy route for the city.

A new cycling route to explore some of Glasgow’s public artworks has been mapped by Sustrans Scotland to capitalise on the legacy of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Glasgow played a huge role in the world’s biggest cycling event that took place over 11 days across Scotland in August. The UCI Bike City hosted eight of the 13 championship events, including indoor cycling, BMX and road races.

Now, Scotland’s national tourism organisation, VisitScotland, has teamed up with Sustrans Scotland to add a new cycling legacy route for the city to its cycling routes map of Scotland, which generated more than 250,000 page views last year.

The Glasgow Art Trail is a ten-mile route that starts from Queen Street Station and takes in many of the city’s public artworks, such as the Clutha Bar murals, the Commonwealth Games 2014 sculpture and The Wonder Wall.

Four further routes in Dumfries, Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley and Stirling have also been added to the map which now includes eight long distance route suggestions and 66 day trip options.

VisitScotland Destination Development Director Caroline Warburton said: “The UCI Cycling World Championships was a truly unique event – the first of its kind in the world that showcased Scotland and its cycling offer to TV audiences across the world.

“We want to build on the momentum and continue to position Scotland as a leading destination for cycling tourism. The addition of these new cycling routes will ensure that more people consider cycling as part of a holiday. Glasgow is a great place to explore by bike and this route is an ideal option for experience cyclists looking for a new challenge.”

VisitScotland’s website offers cycling content to inspire potential visitors, including routes and itineraries. The website’s general cycling page received over 230,000 annual views on average between 2019 and 2020.

Cosmo Blake, Principal Network Development Manager, Engagement for Sustrans Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new day trips, offering people the chance to enjoy great days out across Scotland. The Championships set out to inspire more people to experience cycling across the country, encourage active travel and reduce carbon emissions.

“By leaving our cars at home more often, we can reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality in our neighbourhoods, and promote healthier spaces where we can all thrive.”

