Lanarkshire boxer Willy Hutchinson promises to 'knock out' Joshua Buatsi

Willy Hutchinson will fight Joshua Buatsi on September 21.

Willy Hutchinson is full of confidence ahead of his fight with England’s Joshua Buatsi.

Lanarkshire’s Willy Hutchinson is due to square off with Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois show on September 21 - and he’s very confident ahead of the bout.

The accomplished Scottish amateur plans to ‘dismantle’ Buatsi. He believes that he can take anything that Buatsi can throw at him, believing he can both out-box and out-fight the 31 year old. He enters the fight with a professional record of 18 wins and one defeat, while Buatsi has 18 wins and zero defeats.

Speaking in a press conference, Hutchinson said [via BBC Sport]: “If they haven't, they'll definitely know about me in this next fight. If they don't know now, they're going to get to know. You're going to see exactly what has always been there. It's just the opportunity has never arose until now.

“I'll do whatever it takes to win. If he tries to box me, I'll box him, I'll fight him, I'll out-punch him. Anything this man can do, I can do it twice better. That's not me being cocky. That's just me truly believing what I can and can't do. I'm not a fool, I’m telling you the truth. This man I will dismantle."

In his last fight, which took place on the Matchroom/Queensbury 5 vs 5 card in Saudi Arabia, Hutchinson defeated Craig ‘Spider’ Richards by unanimous decision. Richards looked confused by Hutchinson’s erratic rhythm as the Scot penetrated his guard on numerous occasions - a late rally from the Croydon native was not enough to save him from defeat.

Meanwhile, Buatsi overcame long time rival Dan Azeez in his previous encounter. In a strange affair, Azeez struggled to find his footing on what seemed to be a slippery canvas - Buatsi took full advantage of this, cruising to a unanimous decision victory.