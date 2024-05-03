Sharks excelled as they competed at the SNAGs

​Bellshill Sharks took home one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, as well as achieving 74 personal bests in Aberdeen

The opening day set a positive tone with a strong display of talent and determination from all participants.

Ethan Collins, Ruben Pearson, Logan McDonald, Aaron Russell, Callum Struzik, Allanah Wilson, Millie Barton, Rebecca Maling, Amy Rimmer, and Logan Moffit showcased their abilities, delivering numerous PBs and securing spots in finals.

Notable achievements included Ethan being third in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, and Allanah third in the 50m breaststroke.

Rebecca also demonstrated her strength with fifth in the 1500m freestyle and 10th place in the 200m backstroke.

On the second day Ethan emerged as Scottish champion in the 200m butterfly for 15-year-old boys.

Meanwhile, Millie and Allanah swam PBs in the 200m breaststroke heats and clinched spots in the finals.

Other notable performances saw Aaron, Rebecca, Sophie, and Amy, each setting new PBs.

Additionally, the 11-13 girls' relay team, comprising Charlotte Shanks, Sophie Haining, Amy, and Rebecca, securing a commendable fifth in the 4x100m freestyle.

On day three Millie beat her PB by 20 seconds to reach the 200m butterfly final, ultimately finishing fifth.

Also swimming in the morning were Logan McD, Ruben, Aaron and Allanah who achieved some long course PBs.

In the afternoon both Kieran Naimsith and Logan M smashed their PBs and conversion times for the 200m backstroke.

Big PBs also came from Charlotte, Amy and Rebecca in the 400m freestyle, while Rebecca knocked 10 seconds off her long course PB in the 200m butterfly, narrowly missing the final.

Ethan qualified for finals in the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke, achieving fourth and fifth place finishes, respectivelym, as Logan M also shone by qualifying for the 200m backstroke final.

The penultimate day saw Millie, Allanah, Lucy, Aaron, Callum, Ruben, Logan McD, Logan M, Kieran, Rebecca, Sophie and Amy competing with more outstanding performances and PBs.

Ethan's silver in the 100m fly final added to his impressive tally, as Aaron showcased his prowess in the 200m freestyle, securing a spot in the final and finishing ninth.

Millie continued to impress in the fly events, while Rebecca secured sixth place in the 800m freestyle.

The team celebrated numerous personal bests across various events, highlighting their dedication and progress.

Competing on the final day were Logan McD, Ruben, Ethan, Aaron, Callum, Logan M, Allanah, Millie, Rebecca, Sophie, Amy and Charlotte with more excellent swims and PBs.

Noteworthy was Ethan's silver in the 50m backstroke and fourth place in the 200m IM finals.

Allanah came fifth in the 100m breaststroke final, and Rebecca was eighth in the 200m freestyle final.