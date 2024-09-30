Premier League Darts Glasgow 2025: What date is Hydro show? When do tickets go on sale and how to buy
The BetMGM Premier League Darts celebrates it’s 20-year anniversary in 2025 and thousands of fans from Glasgow are desperate to get their hands on tickets for what promises to be a rocking atmosphere at the OVO Hydro.
With that in mind Glasgow World has taken a look at all the key dates you need to be aware of for next season and all the key details surrounding ticket sales.
When does Premier League Darts 2025 start?
Next year’s Premier League darts begins in Belfast on Thursday 6 February and runs until Thursday 22 May in Sheffield.
Glasgow’s OVO Arena will be the venue for the second round of matches on Thursday 13 February.
Here is a full list of all the key dates:
- Belfast - Thursday 6 February
- Glasgow - Thursday 13 February
- Dublin - Thursday 20 February
- Exeter - Thursday 27 February
- Brighton - Thursday 6 March
- Nottingham - Thursday 13 March
- Cardiff - Thursday 20 March
- Newcastle - Thursday 27 March
- Berlin - Thursday 3 April
- Manchester - Thursday 10 April
- Rotterdam - Thursday 17 April
- Liverpool - Thursday 27 April
- Birmingham - Thursday 1 May
- Leeds - Thursday 8 May
- Aberdeen - Thursday 15 May
- Sheffield - Thursday 22 May
Play offs
- London - Thursday 29 May
How to get tickets for Premier League darts in Glasgow?
The first Priority Sale period for PDCTV Annual Members begins on Monday 14 October at 12pm BST.
Annual membership is priced at £49.99 a year and offers members priority tickets access, full coverage from all world series darts events, highlights interview and archive content.
A second Priority Window will then be open on 15-16 October for Priority Sign-Up Registrations and venue pre-sales, ahead of General Sale for any remaining tickets from 17 October.
Tickets for Premier League darts are priced between £33 and £60 in the UK. Here is a full list of ticket prices:
- Front Table Ticket £60/€70
- Rear Table Ticket £50/€60
- Front Tier Ticket £38/€45
- Rear Tier Ticket £33/€40
