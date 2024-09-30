Luke Littler is hoping to defend his title this year. | Getty Images

Luke Littler won his first major title on his Premier League debut last time out

The BetMGM Premier League Darts celebrates it’s 20-year anniversary in 2025 and thousands of fans from Glasgow are desperate to get their hands on tickets for what promises to be a rocking atmosphere at the OVO Hydro.

With that in mind Glasgow World has taken a look at all the key dates you need to be aware of for next season and all the key details surrounding ticket sales.

When does Premier League Darts 2025 start?

Next year’s Premier League darts begins in Belfast on Thursday 6 February and runs until Thursday 22 May in Sheffield.

Glasgow’s OVO Arena will be the venue for the second round of matches on Thursday 13 February.

Here is a full list of all the key dates:

Belfast - Thursday 6 February

Glasgow - Thursday 13 February

Dublin - Thursday 20 February

Exeter - Thursday 27 February

Brighton - Thursday 6 March

Nottingham - Thursday 13 March

Cardiff - Thursday 20 March

Newcastle - Thursday 27 March

Berlin - Thursday 3 April

Manchester - Thursday 10 April

Rotterdam - Thursday 17 April

Liverpool - Thursday 27 April

Birmingham - Thursday 1 May

Leeds - Thursday 8 May

Aberdeen - Thursday 15 May

Sheffield - Thursday 22 May

Play offs

London - Thursday 29 May

How to get tickets for Premier League darts in Glasgow?

The first Priority Sale period for PDCTV Annual Members begins on Monday 14 October at 12pm BST.

Annual membership is priced at £49.99 a year and offers members priority tickets access, full coverage from all world series darts events, highlights interview and archive content.

A second Priority Window will then be open on 15-16 October for Priority Sign-Up Registrations and venue pre-sales, ahead of General Sale for any remaining tickets from 17 October.

Tickets for Premier League darts are priced between £33 and £60 in the UK. Here is a full list of ticket prices:

Front Table Ticket £60/€70

Rear Table Ticket £50/€60

Front Tier Ticket £38/€45

Rear Tier Ticket £33/€40