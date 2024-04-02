Rangers are the challenge for Celtic on Sunday.

Celtic have been told that any signs of nerves against Rangers this Sunday will have stars heading for the exit door.

David Hay featured for the Hoops between 1968 and 1974 alongside a stint as boss in the 80s. He knows what this fixture means to the club and its supporters with the title race currently on a knife edge.

A win for the current Scottish Premiership champions puts them four points clear of the Light Blues who have a game in hand. Defeat leaves them two off the pace, potentially five if Rangers then beat Dundee a week on Wednesday, and that could be costly. Hay insists fate is still within Celtic reach.

Speaking to Celtic Quick News, Hay said: "It’s all in Celtic’s hands. The equation is simple – win the remaining seven league matches and two cup ties and the double will return to the Parkhead trophy cabinet.

"The pressure is on the players to remain focused and deliver, but that has been the challenge put in front of every Celtic player since this club came to life.

"This is not a club built for second best. No one remembers the runners up and that’s not where you expect Celtic to be. We should never be among the also-rans. That’s not what Celtic are all about. If there is a single player in that Celtic dressing room who displays even the merest traces of fear or trepidation about going to Ibrox on Sunday then they will know within themselves they are at the wrong club.

