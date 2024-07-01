Motherwell's West Ham United loanee, Krisztian Hegyi. | Getty Images

The West Ham keeper has made a transfer to Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi has been told he has the potential to reach the top after swapping West Ham United for Motherwell.

The Hungarian youth international has moved to ML1 on a season-long loan deal. He moves to Fir Park, having extended his contract with his parent side in the Premier League until the summer of 2027, with the option of a further year.

Hegyi featured at the weekend as Motherwell beat D.S.V.D. Deurningnen 8-0. He was signed prior to a 2-2 draw with FC Twente on Friday, with the Steelmen back at Fir Park on Saturday to face Livingston in a friendly. The keeper can’t wait to get going in ML1.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract with West Ham. It’s been a long time since I arrived here as a kid, but London is like home for me now. I feel I’m progressing with every single season, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

“It’s great to know that the staff at West Ham believe in me. It’s a stable place for me, where I’m always happy, and I’m confident I can continue developing in a really positive way while I’m at the Club.

“The staff stayed in touch with me throughout my loans last season, and Xavi [Valero, first-team goalkeeper coach] was even coaching me through the phone. They really supported me, and I did my best to take on the advice they gave me.

“I think I took a big step forward during the loan moves, especially when I was in Holland, and as a young goalkeeper you just need to play games. Hopefully in the coming season I can continue on the same path.

“I’m really excited about the chance to join Motherwell on loan. It’s an opportunity to play in a big league, in some big stadiums, and I can’t wait to get on the pitch now and continue working hard.”

Valero meanwhile can see big potential in the shot-stopper. He thinks Hegyi can go on to become a West Ham asset, with the possibility of a promising career in the game.

He added: “I’m so happy that Krisztián has signed a new deal. He is a big talent, who has all the attributes you look for in a goalkeeper. He’s been at West Ham for a long time, and I think a lot of us at the Club believe he’s got everything he needs to go to the very top.

“A player’s first loan moves are always difficult, but he gained good experience last season. Over in Holland, in particular, he did really well and played a lot of games. It was good for him to experience new environments and new competitions, and now he has a big chance up at Motherwell.