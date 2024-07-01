The keeper was once at Motherwell | Getty Images

The former Motherwell keeper has swapped Birmingham City for Newcastle.

Former Motherwell goalkeeper John Ruddy has signed with Newcastle United.

The 37-year-old has signed a one year deal at the Premier League club after leaving Birmingham City. He made 44 Championship appearances last term and now joins Eddie Howe’s side, who have Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in their ranks.

One more senior goalkeeper they have is another ex-Motherwell star, Mark Gillespie. He has served as competition for other senior stoppers since moving to St James’ Park in 2020 after an impressive Fir Park stint.

Ruddy spent the 2009/10 season as first choice at Motherwell, on loan from Everton. It helped him earn a move to Norwich City in 2010, where he stayed for seven years before featuring at Wolves and Birmingham City.

Ruddy said of his move to Newcastle: "This is a massive club and it's a massive opportunity, so I'm really excited to get started.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a huge, huge club which is only going one way and to be a part of that, however big or small, is going to be very pleasing and very exciting.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: "I'm pleased to welcome John to Newcastle United. He has a huge amount of experience and adds a level of support and competition that we need.