Glasgow Clan fans have snapped up season ticket with the club reporting record sales

Glasgow Clan fans certainly got their skates on to snap up season tickets for the coming season.

The Elite League ice hockey club that plays out of Braehead Arena has revealed it has smashed its season ticket sales record by selling almost 1,600 season tickets by the end of June – only a month after they went on sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That means almost half of the Arena’s 3,450 capacity has so far been taken up by season ticket holders and bosses at the Clan are expecting even more season tickets to be sold before the first ice hockey matches start in September.

Glasgow Clan fans have snapped up season ticket with the club reporting record sales

The Clan sold 1,400 season tickets in the same period last year. This season’s ticket record-breaking achievement comes only weeks after the club began an exciting new era after being taken over by sports TV entrepreneur Michael O’Rourke’s company, TDL Media.

Now Clan fans are been encouraged to get their season tickets at reduced prices before the Early Bird offer closes before noon tomorrow/today on Wednesday, July 5.

Managing director, Gareth Chalmers said: “We’ve got new owners, a new Head Coach and some great new signings already announced with more to come, so we’re definitely heading into a new era for the Clan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our Purple Army fans seem to be just as excited about this as we at the club are. Fans who have already bought their season tickets obviously don’t want to miss a puck being dropped, great goals being scored and the thrill of a full-blown body check to an opponent when we clash with our rivals.

“We expect many of our games this season to be sell-outs and the only way of guaranteeing your seat at these matches is to get a season ticket. There’s not long to go before the end of Our Early Bird offer of reduced prices for season tickets for the exciting campaign ahead.”

Clan head coach and Head of Hockey Operations Jason Morgan thanked the Purple Army for backing the club. He commented: “The support shown to me and the organisation in the last few weeks has been nothing short of breathtaking. Seeing the season tickets bought in the way they have shows the passion the fans have for this team and I’m enjoying what the Purple Army are bringing to us already.

“I feel it’s important we show our appreciation and thank them for their excellent support so far in buying the season tickets. They are really getting behind the team before we’ve dropped a puck and I can’t wait to hear the noise and feel the energy from the stands in September.”

Advertisement

Advertisement