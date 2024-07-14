Motherwell's Jonathan Obika and manager Stuart Kettlewell during a cinch Premiership match at Celtic. | SNS Group

The former Tottenham, Swindon Town and St Mirren striker is now on the coaching scene at Motherwell.

Ask anybody who worked at St Mirren between 2019-2021, and currently with Motherwell, they’ll have the same answer for who football’s Mr Nice Guy is.

Jon Obika called time on his playing career during the summer after just under 18 months at Fir Park. A first team debut for Tottenham in the UEFA Cup in November 2008 against NEC Nijmegen - close allies of his current employers - started a journey that would end with a cameo from the bench against Livingston in February this year.

Now ‘Gentleman Jon’ is looking forward to life in coaching after becoming a part of Stuart Kettlewell’s backroom team. Alongside assistant boss Stephen Frail and the players he shared a dressing room with, he’s just about getting the hang of life with a laptop.

He told the Motherwell Times: “I have enjoyed it. This is something new for me. All the staff members, they have all made me feel welcome. They have made the transition smoother. I now have the laptop and I record my sessions that we do.

“It’s a bit different but I feel I have adapted well and it’s a top group who were my teammates. They have made it easier. Being a coach, your life changes. You are maybe coming back later and you are a bit more organised. As a player you play football, go home and relax. But there are other things to take care of and I enjoy that side of it.”

There were options out there for Obika if he wanted to continue his playing career. At 33, there was possibly still more to give out on the park. A bit of soul searching in his heart was prompted when Kettlewell came to him before the end of last season with an offer that would take him off the playing pitch. The conclusion left his family proud.

He explained: “There was a thought. My agent had a few in the pipeline but I think in the overall feel, I always go with my heart. I believe this is what I am supposed to do so. With my family, I probably told them over two days because I wanted to process it myself. My family were so proud and for it, as I think they know about how I speak about the club, how I speak especially about the gaffer and Stevie.

“They said this is an amazing transition. It was so strange that in December I booked to do my UEFA B Licence, and I started that in the summer. It felt the transition was meant to be. For me, you understand how the gaffer wants to play and how he wants his strikers to move. From training ground to out on the pitch, it becomes natural to guide the strikers.

“It came about in May or just before. The gaffer proposed this opportunity to me and I gave it some thought. I just thought it is where I am supposed to be. I love the club I love the staff and the squad, and the teammates I had. It’s just made that choice easier. It’s a general helping hand but more with the strikers, and giving them the knowledge that I have. The experiences not only on the pitch but off it, dealing with outside noise. It could be family, different factors that impact you.”

In terms of a goal to sign off on - even if he may not have known it at the time - a last-minute leveller away to Celtic certainly isn’t a bad one. A corner into the box wasn’t dealt with properly by the home defence and the striker was on hand to bundle it home, to the delight of his teammates and fans celebrating wildly in a small Parkhead section.

He said: “I always remember that corner where we had the fans. It was nice to do it on that end. But that is part of my career. I enjoyed scoring goals and helping the team, and giving my all on the pitch.”

Now looking ahead to what comes next, Obika is excited by what he’s seen from the current Motherwell side. Transfer business has been shrewd and the work of striker Moses Ebiye up front is also providing plenty room for encouragement.

Obika added: “They have definitely impressed. From the back, Liam Gordon in terms of playing against him, you knew he was a leader. All the way to the front, you have Zach Robinson and now Moses Ebiye is coming into his own. I feel the boys have impressed and I think you will see a lot more from them once they get fitter and ready.”