Motherwell leader choices for the season ahead have been named.

Paul McGinn has been named Motherwell captain - as Stuart Kettlewell reflects on a comfortable Premier Sports Cup opener.

Goals from Kofi Balmer - signed from Crystal Palace this summer - Dan Casey and Stephen O’Donnell sealed a 3-0 win against Edinburgh City. It puts them on three points in their group that also includes Montrose, Clyde and Partick Thistle. Balmer expertly met Andy Halliday’s corner and headed it home for the home side. Casey doubled the lead with another header after half-time and and O’Donnell rounded off the afternoon with a powerful low shot into the back of the net.

Boss Kettlewell revealed his captain and deputy choices post-match to be Paul McGinn and O’Donnell, after the former signed a new deal with the club this summer. McGinn missed the Fir Park opener with injury, and takes the armband from Liam Kelly, who has left to join Rangers. Kettlewell confirmed: “Paul McGinn will be the captain. Stephen O’Donnell will be vice captain.”

He added on the Edinburgh City test: “We were in complete control of the game I don’t think our keeper had to touch the ball with his gloves at any point which is what we were trying to strive towards. I have to give Edinburgh City credit, I thought they were so well organised with a good game plan on how to try disrupt us and make it difficult for us.

“Sometimes we are on the other side of that when we go to places like Ibrox or Celtic Park so I wouldn’t have expected anything different. I thought they executed it very well for 43 minutes or so then the first goal went in and you could see we started growing in confidence.

“We have to contribute all over the pitch we didn’t score enough from set plays last season. It was a positive that we have had plenty of goals from our strikers in pre-season but we also want to try get that blend and that mix from all three units on the pitch. If we can do that it’ll put us in a decent position.

“This competition can bite you if you come in and try to feel comfortable about yourself and don’t think you’ll be tested by lower league teams you’re going to be stung. Today Edinburgh did make it difficult. If we had came in showing any kind of comfort and belief that we just had to walk into that pitch and we’ll win, we would be punished.”

A stand out player in the Motherwell side was newcomer Palmer. While singing his praises, Kettlewell said: ”Kofi Balmer is one that we were absolutely delighted to get through the door he gives us another option across the back line and pitched in with his goal as well.

“We know he has this ridiculously long throw which is never something I want to play. However, I do have to go on record and say it is something we can potentially use over the course of a season. It was more of his all around play I was assured by as he looked comfortable out of possession and is starting to grow with his communication which is massive for us.”

The Steelmen are next in action on Tuesday night as they face Montrose away from home, before an away clash at Clyde and home game with Partick Thistle to round off the group. Kettlewell said: “Going there is going to be a really difficult game for us. Stewart Petrie punches well above his weight with what he does with Montrose. It was 3-2 against Partick Thistle which tells you everything you need to know.”