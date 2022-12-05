The world renowned golf concept is set to open later this month in Rutherglen.

Topgolf’s first Scottish destination prepares to open its doors to the public later this month on Friday December 16 at 10am, operaters announced today.

The newest addition to Glasgow’s popular sport and leisure scene will open in Rutherglen, and welcome players to its ‘modern golf and entertainment experience.’ The concept has taken the world by storm with venues in the U.S.A, U.K., Australia, Germany, Mexico, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Glaswegians can expect world-class entertainment along with food and drink from the global leader in golf entertainment.

Advertisement

You can think of Topgolf as a technology-enabled driving range but with so much more. Spanning across three floors, players will be introduced to a new way of golfing that is inviting, fun and for everyone, in a country renowned as the home of golf.

Players can enjoy the brand’s unique style of play – where you can club twirl a long iron, mic drop a 3-wood and heckle loudly mid-backswing. Where you can call a whiff a practice swing. Where you can swing in flip-flops, hoodies or unpleated khakis. Where you can do what you can’t do during a real round, and then do it again the next day.

Players can choose from a wide range of fun and interactive games including the signature Topgolf game designed for all skill levels, the fan-favourite and devilishly addictive Angry Birds game, a variety of virtual courses, and much more. Then aim away at multiple on-field, illuminated targets from one of 72 climate-controlled, all-weather bays, each able to hold six people, and let the fun begin.

Topgolf Glasgow is powered by Toptracer technology, the most trusted ball-tracing technology as seen on television at major golf events and driving ranges around the world. Players can expect detailed feedback on their swing and to understand golf in a way they’ve never seen before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as enjoying games, Players can sample U.S. hospitality at its finest with the addition of a full bar and kitchen, including classic dishes such as chicken & waffles, the double smokehouse burger, and the brisket grilled cheese. The bar completes the offering with signature cocktails and local beers.

Simon Green, Director of Operations for Topgolf Glasgow said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the energy of the city in the run-up to opening the doors of our first Scottish venue. Our newly recruited Playmakers are busy training and excited to welcome in our first Players ahead of Christmas.

“Those familiar with Topgolf already will recognise many hallmarks of what makes a night out here so special, including the unique games, delicious food, and party atmosphere. With our new technology in place, we really can’t wait to show Scotland what we’re all about and welcome everyone of all ages from across the country to join us.”

The US golf entertainment venue will open later this month

Advertisement