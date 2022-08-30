Andy Murray will take to the court in the US Open again

Andy Murray will take to the court again as the second round of the US Open 2022 gets underway.

Following on from a successful match in the first round where Murray faced off against Francisco Cerundolo, with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 win, the tennis star will next face off against wildcard Emilio Nava.

Andy Murray spoke about his win against Cerundolo saying: "It felt like five sets to me, it was tricky conditions, very humid and hot.

Andy Murray breezes through first round in straight sets

"But I’m happy with the way I got through that one. He has had a brilliant year, I knew I had to play well and I did that in the important moments."

So, when is Andy Murray next expected to take to the court?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming order of play.

When is the US Open?

The first round of the US Open kicked off on Monday 29 August, and is expected to run until 12 September 2022.

When will Andy Murray next play in the US Open?

Andy Murray is expected to play in the second round of the US Open tomorrow. A time and court has yet to be determined.

The tennis player will face off against American tennis player Emilio Nava, aged 20.

How to watch live?

The US Open will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video for fans in the UK.

For those who already have an Amazon Prime membership the coverage will be free to view.

Those who don’t have Prime can sign up for £7.00 per month or £79 per year.

If you have not had a Prime membership within the last 12 months then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. You will need to cancel within that time free if you wish to avoid paying.

How many times has Andy Murray won the US Open?

Andy Murray has won one at the US Open in 2012, and has reached eleven major finals.

Who is Andy Murray?

Sir Andrew Barron Murray OBE OLY is a British professional tennis player from Scotland. He was born on 15 May 1987 in Glasgow.

He was ranked world number one by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, and finished as the year-end number one in 2016.

Throughout his career he has won three Grand Slam singles titles, two at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Murray was ranked in the top 10 for all but one month from July 2008 through October 2017, and finished no lower than number four in eight of the nine year-end rankings during that span.

When did Andy Murray go pro?

Andy Murray went pro in 2005. Murray began 2005 ranked 407 in the world. He was later forced to take three months off due to a back injury sustained when he was in South America.

He was originally coached by his mother Judy Murray alongside his older brother Jamie Murray.

Andy Murray moved to Barcelona at age 15 to train at the Sánchez-Casal Academy.

In 2006 Andy Murray completed his first full circuit and teamed up with Brad Gilbert.

At the SAP Open in San Jose in February 2006, Murray defeated a top ten player for the first time, Andy Roddick.Murray went on to claim the title defeating No. 11 Lleyton Hewitt.

As a result, Murray became the British number one, and ended Tim Henman’s seven-year run.

He began his professional career around the time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal established themselves as the two dominant players in men’s tennis.

Murray had immediate success on the ATP Tour, making his top 10 debut in 2007 aged 19.

Murray saw quick success as a professional Tennis player and by 2010, Murray alongside Novak Djokovic had separated themselves from the rest of men’s tennis.

The two youngsters had joined Federer and Nadal in the Big Four, the group of players who dominated men’s tennis during the 2010s.

Throughout his career to date, Andy Murray has won 46 ATP singles titles, including 14 ATP Masters 1000 events.