Drew McIntyre and co are coming to Glasgow.

Glasgow will play host to two WWE events this June as the franchise makes its way to Scotland.

After the record-setting Clash At the Castle event which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, September 2022, the event is now heading for the OVO Hydro on June 15th. It will be preceded by the iconic Smackdown show, which will be held the night before, June 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is home for several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar. It adds to an already exciting weekend of sport in Scotland with the national team taking on Germany at Euro 2024 on June 14th.

WWE President Nick Khan said: “We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June. The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

When is Clash of the Castle and Smackdown being held?

Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14th, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland. That is held on June 15th.

Where is Clash of the Castle and Smackdown taking place?

It will take place at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow.

How can I buy tickets?