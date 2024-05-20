Glasgow Airport Travel Updates: Are there cancelled or delayed flights today?

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 20th May 2024, 13:33 BST
Glasgow Airport delayed and cancelled flights, travel updates and information for passengers flying to destinations today.

Glasgow Airport is one of the UK’s busiest with thousands of passengers boarding hundreds of flights each day. People from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and further afield. 

Popular destinations for direct flights from Glasgow Airport include Toronto, Paris, Lisbon, Orlando, Dublin, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife. You can find information on new routes from Glasgow Airport here.

Journeys from the airport are sometimes affected by various factors, with weather and strike action being two of these.

When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible. We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Glasgow Airport. Below is the cancelled and delayed flights on Monday May 20.

Departures: No delayed or cancelled flights reported

Arrivals: No delayed or cancelled flights reported

Glasgow Airport Information

• Operating hours: 24 hours a day, 365 days a year • Opened: 1966 • Runways: One (2661m long) • Terminals: Two – A main terminal plus the T2 facility • Airlines: 20+ • Destinations: 100 + • Passengers per year: Over 7 million

