10 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

The weekend is finally upon us.

Live music is back at the Hug and Pint.

If you don’t have plans this weekend, don’t worry we have you covered.

Enjoy cocktails and great food The Gate x Rum Shack

What is it? The Gate’s dark kitchen collaborations are back now that restrictions have been eased in Glasgow. This weekend sees The Rum Shack and That’s Yer Dinner taking over the kitchen.

When is it? Friday 13 and Saturday 14 August, until 10pm.

What’s on the menu? Rum Shack jerk chicken & gravy, rice & peas, spring onion slaw

Rum Shack channa, rice & peas, spring onion slaw

That’s Yer Dinner rum-cask-whisky and raisin ice cream

Specials from the bar, made with Dewar’s Caribbean Cask, include: Caribbean Cup, made with Dewars Caribbean, Campari, mango and honey and The Calypso, made with Dewars Caribbean, coffee, banana and tonic.

Book here or just walk-in.

Find them: 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP

Pick up a sweet treat at Lily Bakes Cakes

What is it? This picture perfect cake shop has recently moved from Maryhill Road to Hyndland Street and is proving popular, with queues down the street. As it’s afternoon tea week, it’d be rude not to indulge in a sweet treat.

What’s on the menu? A range of fresh homemade cakes and bakes, such as Kinder rocky road, Biscoff cheesecake pots and Nutella cupcakes. This weekend the special is Cadbury’s Caramilk Cupcakes. They also do dog-friendly puppyccinos.

See the menu here .

Find them: 31 Hyndland St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QF

Remember the 80s at Martin Kemp: Back To The 80s Party

What is it? Reminisce about big shoulder pads and even bigger hair as Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp brings his famous 80s DJ party to Òran Mór for the first time.

When is it? Friday 13 August, from 6.30pm

How much? Tickets are £18

Find them: Oran Mor, Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

Have a laugh at The Saturday Show

What is it? The Stand Comedy Club’s Saturday show is back with host Jojo Sutherland, John Ross, Amelia Bayler and headliner Gary Little.

When is it? 14 August, from 7pm until 9.30pm, over 18s only.

How much? Tickets are £15 and can be booked here .

Find them:The Stand Comedy Club, 333 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6NG

Go daft at Bongo’s Bingo

What is it? Bongo’s Bingo is a mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation, currently taking place in almost 50 locations around the world.

When is it? Saturday 14 August from 6pm until 10pm at SWG3.

How much? Tickets are £17 and can be booked here .

Find them: 100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Road, Glasgow G3 8QG

Enjoy a few drinks at The Gin & Rum Festival

Picture: Shutterstock

What is it? Two of the biggest spirits coming out of Scotland right now are gin and rum, so find out more and enjoy a drink or two at this festival.

When is it? Friday 13 August and Saturday 14 August, from 10.30am at The Briggait.

How much? Tickets are £16.56 and available here .

Find them: 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow G1 5HZ

Pick up local produce Partick Farmers’ Market

What is it? The Partick Farmers’ Market, which runs 10am-2pm on every second and fourth Saturday of the month, is a great stop to grab a coffee and some local produce. Look out for Three Sisters Bake, who will be there with their popular selection of home bakes.

When is it? Saturday 14 August, 10am-2pm.

How much? Free

Find them: Mansfield Park, Partick, Glasgow G11 6UN

Soak up history at the final days of Govanhill Festival

What is it? The festival - which launched in 2016 in a bid to help tackle racism aimed at migrant communities in the area - has been featuring talks, exhibitions, shows and much more since returning on August 2.

What’s on? It’s the last few days of the Govanhill Festival and if you’re interested in a leisurely stroll around the area then there are two walks taking place. The Queens Park Heritage Trail on August 13 and Three Hampdens and Two Cathkin Walking Tour on August 14 - both will explore the history of the area.

When is it? 13 August, 12-2pm and 14 August, 2-3.30pm

How much? Free

Find them: Here

Experience live music again with Kendama at the Hug and Pint

What is it? Part of the Hug and Pint’s Endless Summer, this Friday sees Ayrshire synth pop duo play at the west end bar. Support is fromAinako and Twist Helix.

When is it? 13 August, 7-10pm

How much? Tickets are £7, get them here.

Find them: 171 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9AW

Have a still moment at Irene McCann: Early Morning Song

What is it? A collection of collage-like still life works from Glasgow-based artist, Irene McCann.

When is it? 13 August, from 11am-4pm at Studio Pavilion at House for an Art Lover.

How much? Free