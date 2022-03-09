Spring is coming - so where are the best places in Glasgow to go walking?

It’s always comforting when you notice the lengthening of the days that inevitably herald the imminent arrival of spring.

With the nicer weather just around the corner, people will be looking forward to spending more time outside enjoying the sunshine.

While Glasgow is predominantly urbanised, the number of stunning places you can visit to be at one with nature may come as a surprise for some.

Here are some of the best places to take a spring stroll in and around Glasgow?

Milngavie to Drymen

This trail is around 19.8km, and takes around six hours to complete.

The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until October.

There is also the option of choosing to go camping, as well as other accommodation options in the surrounding area.

Address: W Highland Way, Milngavie, Glasgow G62 6PB Website: Milngavie to Drymen

Kelvingrove Walkway

This trail is 9.8km long with 167m of elevation. The walk is mainly flat making it perfect for enjoying the surrounding nature.

It’s an easy trail for all levels, and can be used for all activities such as cycling. The trail is also dog friendly.

The trail leads you along a picturesque river, but don’t forget to pack your wellies as it can get quite muddy, especially after heavy rain.

The trail is open all year round.

Address: S Woodside Rd, Glasgow G4 9HG Website: Kelvingrove Walkway Information

Kelvingrove Park

The Kelvingrove park look is a short but sweet 3.2 kilometre track. It’s perfect for those sunny spells between spring showers for those who are desperate to get outside.

The trail is used for all activities like walking, running and road biking. Dogs are also welcome to join on this trail, however, they must be kept on a leash.

The trail is open all year round.

Address: Kelvinbridge, Glasgow G3 6NJ Website: Kelvin Grove Park loop information

Ben Lomond

This famous walk is open all year round.

The summit is the highest part of land in care of the National Trust for Scotland. The lower land offers a wealth of woodland, and fields.

The area offers guided walks led by rangers who are experts in their field.

The walk has many historical points to be discovered, specifically on the lower slopes.

Address: Ben Lomond Ranger Service. Ardess Lodge, Rowardennan, by Drymen, G63 0AR Website: Ben Lomond Walk

Pollock Country Park

There are many activities to do when you get to Pollock Country Park, with a range of facilities available from picnic areas, play parks and a wildlife garden.

It is open all year round, however the specific facilities contained within the park are subject to separate opening hours.

There are two main public car parks within Pollok Country Park, the Burrell Collection Car Park located via the Pollokshaws Road entrance which provides accessible parking bays and the Riverside Car Park at Pollok House located via Lochinch Road entrance.

Parking charges are in place from Monday 7 March 2022 - Sunday during the hours 10am - 6pm. Prices range from £2.50 for 4 hours and £4.50 for all day.

Address: 2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Bellahouston, Glasgow G43 1AT Website: Pollock Country Park

Lennox Castle and Lovers leap

This trail is a 7.4 kilometre loop that features a river and is rated as moderate. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, and nature trips.

The loop is fairly central and is rated as moderate with a 173m elevation throughout the trail.

While Lennox Castle is now closed, you can still get a close look at the abandoned building.

Address: 25 Milton Rd, Lennoxtown, Glasgow G66 7DJ Website: Lennox Castle Loop

Kipatrick and The Slacks Circular

This 9.2 kilometre trail takes in great views on a clear day overlooking Glasgow and the Clyde River to the south.

The trail starts at the car park near the train station and requires the crossing of a road, take care here as this is fast flowing.

The trail has 386m elevation, and can become muddy and slippery in the poor weather so caution is advised.

Address: Kilpatrick Braes Car Park, 25 Mount Pleasant Dr, Old Kilpatrick, Glasgow G60 5LT Website: Kipatrick and The Slacks Circular

Duncolm

This 12.9km trail is moderately trafficked, and features a full view of a lake. This trail is often rated as difficult, and is primarily used for hiking, walking and running with a 546m elevation.

This trail is dog-friendly, and will take you up and over several small hills, past Loch Humphrey and over a small grated bridge, before heading back down.

Appropriate footwear for this trail is advised, as it can be very boggy in wet weather.

Address: Kilpatrick Braes car park, Old Kilpatrick Website: Duncolm Trail Information

Dollar Glen

This spot has everything you could need for an ideal day out in spring. There are picnic tables available so you can make a full day of it and eat outdoors.

Parking is available at the Quarry car park in Dollar. Parking is free for members.

You can also bring your dogs along on the walk with you.

Address: Castle Road, Dollar, Clackmannanshire, FK14 7PP, Website: Dollar Glen Walk Information

Rouken Glen Park

Rouken Glen Park Walk is a 3.1 kilometres loop trail that is perfect for all skills and levels.

The walk features a lake and has a number of activity options available.

The trail is well maintained and the route features a waterfall. The walk is fairly flat but can become muddy and slippery in wet weather.

There are many Rouken Glen establishments surrounding the route that offer parking. The route is open all year around.

Address: Glasgow G46 7UG, Website: Rouken Glen Park Walk Information

Carron Valley

This is an easy waterside stroll perfect for a family outing. The surrounding woods are filled with wildlife, and a reconstructed Iron Age fort.

The trail itself is graded moderate, and is about 4.5km long. The trail includes several short fairly steep slopes with plenty of resting places.

As well as stunning views for hiking and walking, this location is home to a five mile red-grade mountain biking trail as well as a fishing reservoir.