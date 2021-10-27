As spooky season is fast approaching, here are a few of our picks where you can take your children out this Halloween.

Kids Halloween Party

Cricklewood in Bothwell are inviting kids to their venue for special Halloween prizes, best dress competitions and fun games.

When? Saturday, 30 October 2021 at 1:00pm - 3pm

Where? 27 Hamilton Rd, G71 8LZ

What to expect? Buffet included with fun prizes to be won and a bag of treats.

How much are the tickets? £10 per child and must be paid in advance. For more info visit Cricklewood Bothwell Facebook page.

Ghost and Ghouls Kids Party

Halloween themed bingo, party games, apple dunking and kids meal.

When? Wednesday, 27 October 2021 from 4:00pm - 6pm or 6:15pm - 8:15pm

Where? 110 Carntynehall Rd, G32 6AS

What to expect? The Westburn bar is hosting a night filled with family fun games and bingo including lots of prizes to be won. The tickets will include a meal for both children and adults.

How much are the tickets? £10 per child and £8 per adult. For more info call: 01417781490

Grosvenor Cafe - Kids Halloween Party

The Grosvenor Cafe Kids’ Club goes seriously spooktacular with a Halloween edition this weekend.

When? Sunday 31 October 2021

Where? 24 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ

What to expect? Complimentary spooky squash, terrifying treats and gruesome games for all to enjoy, as well as Halloween themed arts and crafts, storytelling and a slime station.

How much are the tickets? This is a free event but places must be booked in advance by calling 0141 341 1234 or heading to the Grosvenor Cafe website.

Willy Wonka’s Spooktacular Halloween Weekend

A Willy Wonka themed Halloween Party, including ice cream and food stations.

When? Saturday, 30 October from 9:30am to Sunday, 31 October 7:00pm

Where? 2, Bleasdale Court, Business Park, Clydebank, G81 2LE

What to expect? Enjoy a night filled with entertainment with exciting Halloween games and prizes to be won. A party bag is also given to all children filled with goodies.