Spooktacular at Silverburn plans spooky surprises for Halloween weekend

Spooktacular, a brand new Halloween fairground, which arrived in Glasgow on October 7, has revealed a host of extra spooky surprises for Halloween weekend.

Spooktacular will be at Silverburn until October 31.

What will happen at Halloween?

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn, The Spooktacular will be bringing the ghouls and ghosts back to life with performances around the event site for Halloween weekend, to ensure that all visitors have a ghoulishly good time.

To celebrate the week of Halloween, there will be a competition open to the public, running from October 27-31, those attending must come in fancy dress to their session and take pictures at the event.

The best picture/video that tags @thespooktacular and #spooktacularglasgow will be selected after the event to be in with a chance of winning £250 Cash and £250 voucher to spend at Silverburn for the winner.

Fairground goers can expect the unexpected as fire breathers, circus acts and walkabout performers interact with the crowd during the evening session on October 29-31.

Guests will also be trick or treated to three additional rides including the Jumping Frogs and Race-o-Rama, as well as Toy Set for little pumpkins

There will be another chance to win £250, with Spooktacular encouraging people to create memories through photos, after a hard 18 months.

The best picture/video that tags @thespooktacular and #spooktacularglasgow will be selected after the event and will run from now until the 31st.

What is Spooktacular?

Spooktacular, which will run until October 31, is sure to be frightfully good fun. Guests can expect thrills, spills and chills with attractions including, a wide range of exciting rides, spooky photo opportunities and delicious food options.

From thrill seekers looking for a spine-tingling time to ‘little pumpkins’, Spooktacular does not disappoint, with all rides included in all wristbands purchased. U12s need to be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Spooktacular tickets get you unlimited access to all rides for the duration of your four hour session alongside being able to explore the food, photo opportunities, games and attractions.

How much are tickets to Spooktacular?

The ticket prices are based on height rather than age, meaning if you’re tall enough to ride everything then you’ll need a different ticket to those who aren’t. Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket which is priced at £12 in advance, or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket which is priced at £15 in advance, or £20 on the door.

The Addams Family ticket, for two Gross Grown-Ups and two Little Pumpkins, are also available at £45 in advance, or £65 on the door.

Spooktacular has a limited number of Non-Rider tickets for each session - they will gain access to the event but will not be able to ride any of the rides without a valid wristband. These are prices at £3 in advance, or £4 on the door.