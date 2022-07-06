Alan Carr is back on the road with a brand new stand-up show ‘Regional Trinket’.
This is Alan Carr’s first tour in four years, and promises to be one fans won’t want to miss.
The synopsis for Carr’s new set states: “From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan.
“Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?!”
So when is Alan Carr playing Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour.
When is Alan Carr playing Glasgow?
Fans will be pleased to know that Alan Carr will be playing two shows at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow this month.
Alan Carr is scheduled to perform his two hour show on Sunday 10 July and Monday 11 July 2022.
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets are still available for the Glasgow shows.
Tickets can be purchased at ATG Tickets. At the time of publishing tickets were available from prices starting at £29.40. Purchases may be subject to a transaction fee of £2.65
Where else in the UK is the comedian playing?
The shows were originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but were forced to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alan Carr will be playing shows all around the world and will be on tour until 08 December. You can catch the comedian at the following dates:
- 10 July - King’s Theatre, Glasgow
- 11 July - King’s Theatre, Glasgow
- 02 September - St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- 03 September - St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- 07 September - Opera House, Cork
- 08 September - Olympia Dublin
- 09 September - Olympia Dublin
- 10 September - Olympia Dublin
- 12 September - Hippodrome, Bristol
- 13 September - Hippodrome, Bristol
- 16 September - Dome, Brighton
- 17 September - Dome, Brighton
- 23 September - Bonus Arena, Hull
- 24 September - Bonus Arena, Hull
- 07 October - Eventim Apollo, London
- 08 October - Eventim Apollo, London
- 09 October - Delamar, Amsterdam
- 10 October - Folketeateret, Oslo
- 11 October - Grieghallen, Bergen
- 14 October - Arena, Swansea
- 17 October - The Cirque Royal, Brussels
- 18 October - Stadsschouwburg, Antwerp
- 19 October - China Theatre, Stockholm
- 22 October - Parnassos, Athens
- 25 October - Konserthus, Copenhagen
- 26 October - Nojespalasset, Malmo
- 28 October - BBVA Tivoli, Lisbon
- 29 October - St Michael’s Cave, Gibraltar
- 30 October - St Michael’s Cave, Gibraltar
- 10 November - Congress, Eastbourne
- 12 November - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 23 November - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch
- 24 November - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland
- 26 November - Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington
- 29 November - Hamer Hall, Melbourne
- 30 November - QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
- 02 December - Llewelyn Hall, Canberra
- 04 December - State Theatre, Sydney
- 05 December - Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
- 08 December - Riverside Theatre, Perth
Who is Alan Carr?
Alan Carr is an English comedian, broadcaster and writer. His breakthrough was in 2001, winning the City Life Best Newcomer of the Year and the BBC New Comedy Awards.
Carr has been well received by critics and earned a large following from the beginning of his career.
This led to the release of a short-lived entertainment show Alan Carr’s Celebrity Ding Dong (2008). That same year he released his autobiography Look Who It Is!.
Carr went on to star in his very own comedy chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man (2009–2016) which aired on Channel 4.
Since the end of his chat show he is often seen as a captain on the comedy game show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
In his career he has had three arena stand-up tours: Tooth Fairy Live (2007), Spexy Beast Live (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! (2015).
Carr has also won three British Comedy Awards (2007, 2008, 2013), two National Television Awards (2012, 2015) and a BAFTA TV Award (2013).
In January 2018 Carr married his partner of 10 years and the wedding was officiated by his best friend Adele. The couple announced their separation in 2022.