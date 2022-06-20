Biffy Clyro will be returning to Glasgow for a massive hometown show.

Biffy Clyro have announced a huge UK & Ireland Arena tour for 2022.

Fans will be pleased to know that the band will be returning to Glasgow for a hometown show.

Biffy Clyro spoke on the exciting upcoming shows: "It’s been way too long... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it”

Biffy Clyro headlined the 2022 Friday slot

So, when are Biffy Clyro scheduled to come to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are Biffy Clyro playing Glasgow?

Biffy Clyro are scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 5 November 2022.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 24 June at 9am.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and Live Nation .

Will there be a presale?

Customers of O2 will have access to the O2 Priority presale event.

The O2 Priority tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 22 June at 9am.

OVO will also be running a presale event from Wednesday 22 June at 9am.

Who is the support act?

Architects will be supporting the band at all of their dates for their UK & Ireland tour.

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

Biffy Clyro will be taking their tour to the following arenas throughout November:

5 November – First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8 November – 3Arena, Dublin

9 November – SSE Arena, Belfast

11 November – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

12 November – The O2, London

14 November – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 November –International Centre, Bournemouth

What will the setlist be?

The tour has yet to commence so there is no information available on setlists.

However, recently Biffy Clyro played a set on 12 June 2022 at Download Festival that received rave reviews.

Setlist.fm published the setlist, and it may give fans attending the upcoming tour a better idea of what they can expect at the shows.

The setlist went as follows:

DumDum

A Hunger in Your Haunt

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Black Chandelier

North of No South

That Golden Rule

Instant History

Mountains

Machines

Unknown Male 01

End Of

Wolves of Winter

Space

Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep

Biblical

Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies

Bubbles

Encore:

The Captain

Cop Syrup

Many of Horror

Who are Biffy Clyro?

James Johnston, Simon Neil and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro.

Biffy Clyro are a Scottish rock band that formed in Kilmarnock,East Ayrshire, composed of Simon Neil (guitar, lead vocals), James Johnston (bass, vocals), and Ben Johnston (drums, vocals).

Throughout their career the band have released nine studio albums.

Five of their albums reached the top five in the UK Albums Chart, with their sixth studio album, Opposites claiming their first UK No. 1 album.

The albums that reached the top five are Puzzle, Only Revolutions, Opposites,Ellipsis and A Celebration of Endings.

Most recently, their last three consecutive albums have all peaked at number one in the UK official albums chart.

Their most recent album A Celebration of Endings was released on 14 August 2020 and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart on 21 August 2020.

As of 2021, the band have spent 165 weeks in the top seventy-five of the UK Album Charts, with three of those weeks being at the top position at number one and 76 weeks within the main top forty of the albums charts.