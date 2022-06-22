Haim will be bringing their tour to Glasgow next month.

Haim will finally be bringing their The One More HAIM tour to the UK next month.

The original tour was supposed to take place in June 2021 but the band announced that they had to postpone their scheduled tour due to coronavirus concerns.

However, fans will finally get their chance to hear the critically acclaimed band’s new album live when they bring their tour to Glasgow in the coming weeks.

So, when are Haim coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are Haim playing Glasgow?

Haim are scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday 14 July.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

How to pronounce Haim?

HAIM is pronounced with two syllables. It is pronounced like saying “hi” followed closely by “I’m”.

Can I use my original tickets for the show?

According to the Ticketmaster website, tickets for HAIM’s 2022 tour dates are on sale now. Original tickets remain valid for rescheduled dates.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for the band’s Glasgow show are still available on Ticketmaster . There are standing and sitting tickets available.

At the time of publishing tickets for the show were priced at £39.75. This price does not include any potential handling and delivery fees.

Who will the support act be for their UK tour?

Popular musician Georgia will be opening for the band on the UK leg of their tour.

What will their setlist be?

The tour has yet to commence so information surrounding the setlist is limitd however, Setlist.fm previous setlists the band has used at their most recent shows.

This setlist from 14 June 2022 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheatre in USA may give fans a better idea of what they can expect at the upcoming show:

Now I’m in It

Don’t Save Me

My Song 5

Want You Back

3AM

I’ve Been Down

Gasoline

Summer Girl

Forever

Leaning on You

Hallelujah

FUBT

Los Angeles

Don’t Wanna

Encore:

The Wire

The Steps

Where else in the UK are they playing?

Haim will be playing the following shows on the UK leg of their tour:

14 July 2022 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

16 July 2022 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 July 2022 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 July 2022 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 July 2022 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 July 2022 – The O2 Arena, London

Who are Haim?

Haim

HAIM are a pop-rock trio made up of three sisters: Este (bass guitar and vocals), Danielle (lead vocals, guitar, and drums), and Alana Haim (guitars, keyboards, and vocals).

The band’s first album Days Are Gone charted in the top ten in several countries, including the number-one spot in the UK, and the group had won several "best of" awards by the end of 2013. The group was nominated for Best New Artist at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

Following on from their debut album’s success the band released their second album, Something to Tell You, was released in July 2017.

The band’s third and most recent album is Women In Music Pt. III, came out on 26 June 2020. It follows 2017’s Something To Tell You and 2013’s Days Are Gone.