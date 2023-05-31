American Pop Punk band Bowling for Soup set to return to Glasgow in brand new UK tour

Fresh from their appearances at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds, Bowling For Soup have announced their return to Glasgow.

An incredibly popular band with generations of teens turned young adults turned nearing-middle age pop punk fans - the Grammy nominated Texan band will return to Britain for eight shows across the UK in February 2024.

Well known for their string of classic upbeat angsty hits like Girl All The Bad Guys Want, 1985 and High School Never Ends and their engaging live performances, the band will return to the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

Joining Bowling For Soup on the tour will be US ska punk favourites Less Than Jake - who have toured with Bowling for Soup on several occassions across North America over the last eighteen months.

Bowling For Soup‘s new tour will kick off on February 16 2024 in Wolverhampton, taking in shows in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Hull, Glasgow, Cardiff and finishing up at the world famous Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on February 24th. The full list of dates is as follows:

Bowling For Soup February 2024 UK Tour w/ Less Than Jake & Vandoliers

16th - Wolverhampton - The Civic At The Halls

17th - Manchester - Academy

18th - Leeds - The Refectory

19th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

21st - Hull - Bonus Arena

22nd - Glasgow - O2 Academy

23rd - Cardiff - International Arena

24th - London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday June 2 at 10am from AEG and Live Nation.

Various pre-sales such as O2 priority, band pre-sale and Live Nation / AEG pre-sales will be available on Wednesday May 31 and Thursday June 1 at 10am - for full details check your ticket pre-sale provider of choice or visit https://www.bowlingforsoup.com.

Bowling For Soup have released not one but two albums in the last year. Their 2022 studio album Pop Drunk Snot Bread was hailed as the band’s best album in fifteen years.

Featuring the hit singles Alexa Bliss, I Wanna Be Brad Pitt and Hello Anxiety to name a few, the album has racked up millions of streams, thousands of sales and critical acclaim from fans and press in equal measure.

Their recently announced covers album, Don’t Mind If We Do, is also now out for everyone’s enjoyment. Hey Mario, originally a hit for Bowling For Soup bassist Rob Felicetti’s former band Patent Pending, was given a Bowling For Soup makeover - just in time for the release of the new Super Mario Bros movie!

Don’t Mind If We Do, released on April 4 2023 through Que-So / Brando Records, is a collection of covers recorded by Bowling For Soup in recent times, along with a couple of new covers.

Featuring songs from a wide variety of artists ranging from Hanson to Kanye West to Social Distortion, genres are no barriers when it comes to a great Bowling For Soup cover.