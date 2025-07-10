Ando Glaso Roma Fest 2025: Roma culture festival returns to Glasgow for 2025 showcase

Scotland’s annual celebration of Roma culture, the Ando Glaso Roma Fest, has announced a packed programme of music, arts and dance for 2025.

The Glasgow-based festival once again features an incredible line up of international performers, speakers and artists helping share the best of Roma culture from across Scotland and around the world. The Ando Glaso Roma Fest was launched in 2022 to highlight the community’s rich artistic traditions and promote inclusion, and has been a huge success with live music performances, discussion, performing arts, workshops and traditional dance.

This year’s celebration will be held on 12 and 13 September at BaaD and Elim Church, and organisers hope to bring the best of global Roma culture to the city. This year’s edition is anchored around five key strands: a Youth Festival, an international concert series, a short film competition, an arts and crafts fair, and a thought-provoking cultural symposium.

Ando Glaso Roma Fest Founder Janos Lang commented: “We’re delighted to return with a festival that celebrates the richness of Roma culture through powerful performances and creative expression. Each year we build on our mission to break down barriers, promote inclusion, and showcase Roma talent — not only from Scotland, but from across Europe and beyond. This year’s line-up reflects the strength and diversity of our community, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences in Glasgow.”

The diverse line up of events have been curated by the organisers to not just showcase the best in Roma culture, but to drive conversations around inclusion, culture, community and defying stereotypes.

To showcase the best in Roma youth culture, the opening event of this year’s Ando Glaso will be a special Youth Festival held at Elim Church, featuring globally renowned performers such as Rn’B singer Lucie Bikarova, a Czech-born Roma superstar credited for helping bring her traditional culture into mainstream music, and hip hop star Bobby Blaze, known as the ‘Roma Snoop Dogg’ by his fans.

In addition to the Youth Festival, both Lucie and Bobby will perform their own sets at the BaaD space. Other international performers include singer Marius de la Brasov, the iconic manele music singer from Romania who is a regular at the biggest Roma events across the continent, and the acclaimed multi instrumentalist Tcha Limberger from Belgium.

Glasgow-based Roma performers ZOR will bring their blend of contemporary styles and traditional sounds to the stage as they celebrate the best of the Roma community’s musical culture with an energetic performance.

Del Artek, a gypsy jazz band with Roma, Polish and Scottish roots, is renowned for its blend of influences and soulful performances. While Ruva will bring the best in Roma music from Transylvania and Hungary to Glasgow with a powerful combination of high energy music and dance.

As part of the Ando Glaso mission to unite communities and cultures, the closing night of the festival will feature the samba beats of the UK’s most authentic Cuban band, the Sambroso All Stars, as the festival concludes in a night of celebratory singing and dancing.

Other key events across the weekend will include a craft fair featuring the best of Roma and Traveller art works, exhibitions, workshops and performance, and a special film festival and short film competition with cash prizes available for the best three films, and open to anyone from the Gypsy, Roma or Traveller communities across the UK. The film event is organised by British Romany film-maker Jake Bowers in association with the Drive2Survive CIC group which seeks to preserve the communities’ rich cultures.

As part of Ando Glaso’s mission to create space for discussion and progress, Saturday also features Making Space: Roma Accessing Arts & Culture, a major symposium that brings together leading thinkers, activists, and creatives from the Roma community and beyond. The event will explore access, representation, and support for Roma artists in the UK and across Europe.

Confirmed speakers include: Iulian Paraschiv (State Secretary within the Romanian Government) Terezia Rostas, a Roma artist, writer and researcher from Romania’s Gabor community who works on inclusive heritage policy and community empowerment in Sheffield; David Tiser, a Czech Roma LGBTQ+ activist, theatre director and founder of Ara Art; Madeline Potter a Scottish-based academic and author of The Roma: A Travelling History, Rosamaria Cisneros a professional dancer, sociologist and Romani studies scholar whose work spans activism, education and the arts; Mihai Bica of the Roma Support Group and Claudie Laburdová from Slovo21, a Czech Roma organisation behind Europe’s largest and oldest Roma festival, Khamoro, held annually in Prague.

Alongside contributions from artists and academics, the symposium will be attended by cultural organisations, funders, policymakers and change-makers from Scotland and across the UK. With participation from the National Roma Rights Forum and support from partners including Roma Support Group, organisers believe this will be the largest Roma cultural gathering ever held in Scotland – and the only UK event of its kind centred entirely on Roma arts, culture and heritage.

Janos Lang said: “Bringing together leading Roma artists, thinkers and activists for the symposium is a real milestone for Ando Glaso and the wider community. These conversations are long overdue in the UK’s cultural sector. Our aim is to create lasting change — not just during the festival weekend, but in the opportunities and visibility available to Roma creatives going forward.”

Day 1 of the Festival (Saturday September 12) begins with the Youth Festival at Elim Church, and is then followed by Making Space at BaaD, where the rest of the day’s events will be held.

The official opening ceremony will feature speeches and performances from Roma artists, followed by performances from Marius de la Brasova, ZOR, Lucie Bikarova and Bobby Blaze.

Day 2 (Sunday September 13) events will all take place at BaaD, kicking off with the craft fair and short film competition. Live performances from Ruva, Del Artek, Tcha Limberger & Friends, with the Sambroso All Stars closing the festival.

Tickets for the Ando Glaso Roma Fest 2025 are on sale now, and cost £25.00 for one day or £40.00 for the whole festival + booking fee. Find out more and to book tickets please visit andoglaso.org