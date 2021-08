The organisers behind Glasgow’s Coloursfest have announced a big name act for this year’s show.

Scooter will perform at Coloursfest. Pic: CLEMENS BILAN/DDP/AFP via Getty Images.

German electronic band Scooter, described by organisers as ‘one of the biggest electronic music acts in the world’, will perform at the festival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band are one of the most successful German acts, having sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Coloursfest will be held at Braehead Waterfront on September 11, and tickets are still available.