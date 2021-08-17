8 best pizza joints in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Glasgow boasts some of the best pizza in Scotland, with a variety of great pizza restaurants to choose from.
These are the eight best pizza joints in Glasgow, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
8. Shilling Brewing Company
This West George Street restaurant has earned great reviews for its pizza. One reviewer even said it has the ‘best pepperoni pizza’.
7. Mora Bar and Kitchen
This restaurant, on Argyle Street, has been given an average of 4.5 stars out of five by Tripadvisor reviewers, with its food described as ‘excellent’.
6. Strip Joint
Another Argyle Street restaurant, Strip Joint also has an average review of 4.5 stars. One reviewer called it ‘Glasgow’s best pizza place’.
5. Baffo
It seems people living on Argyle Street are lucky when it comes to good pizza. Baffo has earned rave reviews for its pizza, with one saying it was the best pizza they had ever eaten.
4. Mozza
This Renfield Street restaurant specialises in Neapolitan pizza, with reviews calling it ‘amazing’ and ‘the best pizza in town’.
3. Paesano
Technically Paesano should have both third and fourth places, with its restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road both getting amazing reviews. The former took third place, with one person saying it is ‘pizza heaven’.
2. Romans Pizzeria
Romans Pizzeria on Howard Street earns second place on the list, with an average of five star reviews. One person described it as ‘perfect’.
1. Pizza Punks
Taking top spot, and earning the title of the best pizza place in Glasgow (according to Tripadvisor) is Pizza Punks. The Vincent Street restaurant has been called ‘epic’ and ‘outstanding’ by its customers.