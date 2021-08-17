8 best pizza joints in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Who doesn’t love a slice of pizza?

Glasgow boasts some of the best pizza in Scotland, with a variety of great pizza restaurants to choose from.

These are the eight best pizza joints in Glasgow, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shilling Brewing Company on West George St. Pic: Google.

8. Shilling Brewing Company

This West George Street restaurant has earned great reviews for its pizza. One reviewer even said it has the ‘best pepperoni pizza’.

7. Mora Bar and Kitchen

This restaurant, on Argyle Street, has been given an average of 4.5 stars out of five by Tripadvisor reviewers, with its food described as ‘excellent’.

6. Strip Joint

Another Argyle Street restaurant, Strip Joint also has an average review of 4.5 stars. One reviewer called it ‘Glasgow’s best pizza place’.

Baffo is the fifth best pizza place in Glasgow, according to reviews. Pic: Google.

5. Baffo

It seems people living on Argyle Street are lucky when it comes to good pizza. Baffo has earned rave reviews for its pizza, with one saying it was the best pizza they had ever eaten.

4. Mozza

This Renfield Street restaurant specialises in Neapolitan pizza, with reviews calling it ‘amazing’ and ‘the best pizza in town’.

3. Paesano

Technically Paesano should have both third and fourth places, with its restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road both getting amazing reviews. The former took third place, with one person saying it is ‘pizza heaven’.

2. Romans Pizzeria

Romans Pizzeria on Howard Street earns second place on the list, with an average of five star reviews. One person described it as ‘perfect’.

Pizza Punks is rated as the best pizza place in Glasgow. Pic: Google.

1. Pizza Punks