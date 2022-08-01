Bugsy Malone is coming to Glasgow as part of its UK tour - here’s how you can get tickets

Bugsy Malone, a popular musical theatre show, is coming to Glasgow next month.

This is the first professional touring production of Bugsy Malone starring a cast of 39 young actors.

The musical comedy is sure to leave you in stitches as they use whipped cream shooting guns and custard pies as deadly weapons in place of firearms.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming production Bugsy Malone at the Glasgow Theatre Royal.

When is Bugsy Malone coming to Glasgow?

The cast of Bugsy Malone are scheduled to perform at Glasgow from Tuesday, September 6 to Sunday, September 11.

The show is scheduled to start at 7pm (from Tuesday to Saturday) and 2pm (on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available from £13 and can be purchased via * ATG Tickets .

Where else in the UK is Bugsy Malone tour performing?

27 July - 14 August - Rep, Birmingham

16 August - 21 August - Theatre Royal, Newcastle

23 August - 28 August - Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

30 August - 4 September - Grand Theatre, Leeds

6 September - 11 September - Theatre Royal, Glasgow

13 September - 18 September - Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

20 September - 24 September - Playhouse, Oxford

27 September - 1 October - Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

4 October - 9 October - Curve, Leicester

11 October - 15 October - Theatre, Milton Keynes

18 October - 22 October - Theatre Royal, Plymouth

25 October - 29 October - New Theatre, Hull

1 November - 6 November - Theatre Royal, Nottingham

8 November - 12 November - Opera House, Manchester

15 November - 20 November - Playhouse, Edinburgh

17 January - 21 January - Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

24 January - 29 January - Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

6 February - 11 February - Empire, Liverpool

What is the Bugsy Malone movie about?

The 1976 gangster musical comedy movie Bugsy Malone was written and directed by Alan Parker.

It was a joint US-UK production with major roles played by Jodie Foster, Scott Baio, and John Cassisi and the ensemble cast is made up entirely of children playing adult roles.

The movie chronicles the ascent of "Bugsy Malone" and the struggle for dominance between "Fat Sam" and "Dandy Dan."

It is a parody of a gangster film set in New York City that uses machine guns that shoot whipped cream instead of bullets.

The plot of the movie is loosely based on what happened in New York and Chicago during the Prohibition era, particularly the crimes committed by real-life gangsters like Al Capone and Bugs Moran.

This revival of the production , which premiered at Theatre Royal Bath previously, will include many popular songs from the original film, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give a Little Love, and everyone’s favourite, Fat Sam’s Grand Slam.

Bugsy Malone UK tour cast

As Tallulah, additional cast members include Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama, and Fayth Ifil, and as Fizzy, Aidan Oti, Jamie Northey-Dennis, and an unnamed performer. Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvarez, and Ava Hope Smith will portray Lena/Babyface, while Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston, and Desmond Cole will portray Dandy Dan.

The production is directed by Sean Holmes , choreographed by Drew McOnie and designed by Jon Bausor, along with Phil Bateman as its musical supervisor and arranger.