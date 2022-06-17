The event will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the boxer and promises to be one not to miss.
Fury spoke on the exciting announcement: “We’re going to have a party! This is a great way to meet my fans and share what I know about my incredible boxing career.
“The highs, the lows, the struggle, the hard work, it’s all made me the fighter I am and I wouldn’t have it any other way. After a night of stories, memories and insights into the sport of boxing my fans will know so much more about me.”
The event will be organised by Gold Star Promotions. A spokesperson for the company said: “Tyson Fury is the biggest name in sport today. He is truly a one off both in and out of the ring.
“His inspiring story has earned him millions of fans around the world, something he is immensely proud of.
“The Gypsy King’s incredible story will probably never be repeated because he is so unique.”
They finished with: “this is a once in a lifetime event and wherever you are in the world it’s a show that’s not to be missed!”
“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to start the tour and see the world!”
So, when is Tyson Fury scheduled to be in Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
When is Tyson Fury in Glasgow?
Tyson Fury has announced that he will be bringing his tour to Glasgow on 30 September 2022.
There is no confirmation of a location as of yet, and it is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
What can I expect from the show?
The event will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the boxer through Q&As, photo opportunities as well as special guests and DJs joining in the celebrations.
Where is Tyson Fury taking his tour?
The tour will kick off with the first leg on Thursday 23 June in Derby.
- 23 June - Derby The Riverside Centre
- 24 June - Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill
- 25 June - Great Yarmouth Ocean Rooms
- 26 June - Sheffield City Hall Oval
- 2 July - Carlisle Sands Centre
- 3 July - Liverpool Empire
- 7 July - Gateshead Fed
- 8 July - Sunderland Rainton Arena
- 9 July - Stockton Globe
- 10 July - Hartlepool Mayfair Centre
- 14 July - Bristol Ashton Gate
- 15 July - Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre
- 16 July - Swansea WareHouse Gym
- 17 July - Nottingham Theatre Royal
- 19 July - Isle of Man Villa Marina
- 1 September - TBC
- 2 September - Warrington
- 3 September - TBC
- 4 September - Maidstone
- 7 September - Lincoln
- 8 September - Llandudno
- 9 September - Bridlington
- 10 September - TBC
- 11 September - TBC
- 15 September - Manchester
- 16 September - Belfast
- 17 September - TBC
- 18 September - TBC
- 22 September - Plymouth
- 23 September - Poole
- 24 September - TBC
- 25 September - TBC
- 29 September - TBC
- 30 September - Glasgow
- 1 October - Leeds
- 2 October - TBC
Where can I get tickets?
Tickets for the Glasgow show have yet to be confirmed, as a venue is to be determined. However, they are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Other show tickets have retailed from around £35 for standard entry to over £300 for VIP packages that will be available.
How old is Tyson Fury?
Tyson Fury was born 12 August 1988, which would make him 33 at the time of publishing.
What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fury’s net worth is currently $65 million.
Who is Tyson Fury?
Tyson Luke Fury is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time world heavyweight champion
In his career, Fury has fought 33 fights, and won 32 of them. He has never lost a fight yet, and the only fight he didn’t win was a draw.