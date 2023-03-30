Watch: Cycling Canadian comic hails Glasgow’s warm welcome and sense of humour

Canadian comic Dion Owen reflected on his time in Glasgow

Glasgow comedy lovers still have a chance to see comedian Dion Owen in the city before the international comedy festival comes to a close.

The festival celebrated it’s 20th anniversary this year as a host of talent gathered to entertain audiences from near and far which also included a number of Scottish acts.

Dion Owen is a bit of a one-off as the comedian and avid cyclist has been travelling around the UK on his bike from show to show.

Originally hailing from a small town in British Columbia, he is now immersing himself into different cultures while on his travels which he believes to be vitally important.

He has enjoyed the time which he has spent in the city and been full of praise for locals which he has encountered.

“I have to give Glasgow and the Glaswegian’s full credit, I’m very grateful. I had a sort of surrogate grandfather who was Glaswegian so I’m a little intimidated by the culture.

“Getting here, I’d probably rate the most community and maybe nicest demographic of people that I’ve spent time with.

“Since arriving, I’ve volunteered at a couple of community groups and went on some bike rides with some refugees coming in and people have been unbelievably kind and a disproportionate amount of working together than any other community I have come across.”

It’s always great hearing that any visitor to have come to the city has had a positive experience but he was well aware of the challenges he might face performing to what can often be described as a ‘tough’ audience.

“One of my favourite quotes is from my late father and he sort of said that, the hard part about performing for the Scots and especially the Glaswegian’s is that you have to accept that half the audience is funnier than you are.”

