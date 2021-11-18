Channel 4 want Scottish family for Gogglebox - it’s over to you Glasgow

The move comes after MPs and the public complained to channel 4 after a lack of Scottish representation on the show.

Channel 4 has set up a casting team to find a Scottish family to appear on the award winning reality television show, Gogglebox.

It’s welcome news that a Scottish family will feature on Googlebox but what would make it extra special would be if that family were from the Glasgow area.

The makers of the show hope to have the new family in place as soon as possible with bosses hopeful of a first appearance in 2022.

Douglas Ross, MP and Scottish Conservative Party leader, recently expressed disappointment at the lack of a Scottish family on the show during a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster.

Channel 4 responded to Mr Ross’ comments, and have now confirmed the search is now under way to find a Scottish family to join the popular show.

There hasn’t been a Scottish family on the show since 2016 which Mr. Ross described as “crazy”.

Mr. Ross also added that as he and his wife tune in weekly to watch the show and joked that they would be available to take part.

Channel 4 Chief Executive, Alex Mahon confirmed the channel received 99 complaints about programming in Scotland in the last year, and claimed around half of the complaints were about a lack of Scottish people on the show.

Ms. Mahon added: “The casting period is already under way and will run up to Christmas.

“The ambition is to identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the next year.”

MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford, welcomed the news and took to twitter to share his delight that a Scottish family will be joining the show. “Glad to hear the #Gogglebox are looking for a Scottish family to join the show in the new year.