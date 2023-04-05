Former Oasis drummer set for show in Glasgow

Tony McCarroll is set to appear alongside Brian Cannon.

After a successful evening in Glasgow’s East End at Barras Art and Design with Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, A State of Mind are once again putting on a night to celebrate Oasis and their connection to the city.

This year marks 30 years since the band signed for Creation and went on to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

They’ve always had a close connection to Glasgow having been spotted by McGee in King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut 30 years ago and this looks to be another interesting discussion for music fans.

Tony McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis and was the drummer on arguably their best album, Definitely Maybe, which was released in 1994.

His dismissal from the band was announced eight months later but he did feature on ‘Some Might Say’ from the second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? which was the Manchester bands first number one single.

On the night, he will be joined by Brian Cannon of Microdot who is famous for designing the cover of ‘Definitely Maybe’ as well as Oasis’s logo.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 and can be purchased here with more acts set to be announced.

