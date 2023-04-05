Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
55 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Former Oasis drummer set for show in Glasgow

Tony McCarroll is set to appear alongside Brian Cannon.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

After a successful evening in Glasgow’s East End at Barras Art and Design with Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, A State of Mind are once again putting on a night to celebrate Oasis and their connection to the city.

This year marks 30 years since the band signed for Creation and went on to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

They’ve always had a close connection to Glasgow having been spotted by McGee in King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut 30 years ago and this looks to be another interesting discussion for music fans.

Most Popular

    Tony McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis and was the drummer on arguably their best album, Definitely Maybe, which was released in 1994.

    His dismissal from the band was announced eight months later but he did feature on ‘Some Might Say’ from the second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? which was the Manchester bands first number one single.

    On the night, he will be joined by Brian Cannon of Microdot who is famous for designing the cover of ‘Definitely Maybe’ as well as Oasis’s logo.

    Tickets are priced at £22.50 and can be purchased here with more acts set to be announced.

    GlasgowEast EndMusicManchester