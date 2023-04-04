We asked our audience for their favourite and biggest concerts they’ve had the pleasure of seeing in Glasgow!
Glasgow has hosted some absolutely monumental and historic gigs that have changed the face of music history.
In the spirit of Glasgows music history, we asked our readers for their favourite gigs they’ve attended in the city, and they didn’t disappoint!
Here’s our list of the top 8 Glasgow gigs of all-time, courtesy of GlasgowWorld readers!
1. Dire Straits - Glasgow Apollo, 1982
Dire Straits played to a sold-out crowd in the Glasgow Apollo in 1982 (Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Glasgow Apollo, 1977
Lynyrd Skynyrd played five gigs at the Glasgow Apollo between 1974 and 1977. They rocked the Glasgow venues with renditions of classic songs as Tuesday’s Gone, Sweet Home Alabama and Free Bird.
3. George Michael - Hampden, 2007
Back in 2007, George Michael played Hampden Park in Glasgow. The legendary singer of Wham! fame was an 80s icon - and continued to be loved by the British public right up until his passing in 2016.
4. Simple Minds - Ibrox, 1986
A legendary gig in Glasgow history - Simple Minds played Ibrox in 1986 with support from The Cult. Ibrox was a popular venue for big acts like Elton John and Frank Sinatra back in the 80s and 90s - most recently Harry Styles played a gig at the Rangers stadium in 2022.