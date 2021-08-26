St Enoch Centre hosting live art exhibition to support Scottish charities

St Enoch Centre is hosting a live art exhibition to raise money for sustainable charities in Scotland.

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director for St Enoch Centre (leftt) and Sara Thomson, founder of The Leith Collective.

What: The event, which will be held on Friday outside Boots on the ground floor of St Enoch Centre, will see local artist, Craig Robertson, paint the final two sculptures in a series designed to encourage shoppers to think about small changes they can make to help the environment.

Six sculptures will be on display, four of which were painted live at the opening of St James Quarter in Edinburgh in June in partnership with The Leith Collective by artists James Flowerdew, Justina Woycicka, Sara McCarter and Deborah Copeland and Laura Walker, who work under the Copeland Walker Art name.

Each of the six artworks takes on a different shape influenced by sustainability and will be auctioned off later in the year by St James Quarter, with money raised benefiting sustainable projects.

When is it happening: The live art show will take place from 1-4pm in partnership with The Clydeside Collective, offering plenty of opportunity for shoppers to watch Craig Robertson’s creative process first-hand.

Sustainability: Sara Thomson, founder at The Clydeside Collective, said: “As The Leith and The Clydeside Collective are both based around sustainability, we gave our artists the brief of designing something around this theme. Each sculpture has its own unique style and brings a clear and beautiful message which we hope appeals to everyone.

“Sustainability can be a small change in your everyday life, but by doing so the rewards are endless.”

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director for St Enoch Centre, said: “Sustainability is so important to St Enoch Centre, and we strive to be environmentally friendly in all that we do.