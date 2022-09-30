The annual month-long event is designed to celebrate Black people, culture and achievements both in this country and across the world.

October 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, which will be celebrated throughout the United Kingdom, including in Glasgow.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words’, which means working to tackle racism, reclaim Black history and ensure Black people, their pasts and their stories are included and represented all year round.

From arts performances to talks to film screenings, there is always a packed programme of events organised by the city council or local organisations throughout the city.

Black History Month 2022 is now underway in the UK including Scotland.

While its origins go all the way back to the 1920s in the United States, the UK’s version was launched in 1987 in London and was largely the result of local community activism which challenged racism in British society.

Here’s what you can expect in Glasgow during Black History Month.

What’s on during Black History Month in Glasgow?

The Cher Show

When: October 1, 2022

Where: King’s Theatre

Three West End stars play Cher as we span her iconic career: Millie O’Connell (SIX, RENT) as BABE, Danielle Steers (Bat Out of Hell, SIX) as LADY and the Olivier Award nominated Debbie Kurup (Prince of Egypt, The Bodyguard) as the ultimate diva, STAR.

Find out more about it on Black History Month’s website .

Dream Girls

When: October 10, 2022

Where: ODEON Luxe Glasgow Quay

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

Find out more about it on Black History Month’s website .

Slavery Trail on Bikes

When: October 25, 2022

Where: All participants will meet at George Square beside the Merchants House.

The ride will be led and narrated by Bike for Good and CRER. The heritage trail will visit buildings that played an important role in the slave trade. Cycling skills and having a bike are essential.

Find out more about it on Black History Month’s website .

Neville Staple

When: October 27, 2022

Where: The Garage (Attic)

With special guest Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels 2-Tone music ‘Legend’ Neville Staple, ‘From the Specials’, also known as the ‘Original Rude Boy’ celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Ghost Town, one of the most iconic hit songs of the 1980’s, with an exclusive 2Tone party tour.

Find out more about it on Black History Month’s website .

The Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights Works to Eliminate Racial Discrimination and Harassment and to Promote Racial Justice Across Scotland (CRER) has also lined up numerous events across the country throughout the month.

Below are some of the events that are happening in Glasgow.

Museum of Empire of Slavery, Scotland

When: October 4, 5.30pm

Join CRER with representatives from the International Museum of Slavery, Liverpool and the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Washington to discuss what a Scottish museum of slavery and empire can learn from other similar museum spaces.

For more information, please go to CRER’s website .

Burrell in the Caribbean

When: October 8, 2-3pm

Where: Burrell Collection, Pollok Country Park

In the 1930s William and Constance Burrell regularly holidayed in Jamaica. This was the culmination of a long association between Burrell and the Caribbean built through his shipping interests. This illustrated talk will explore this relationship in the context of the legacies of slavery and empire.

For more information, please go to CRER’s website .

African Skies

When: October 12 and 13, 2pm - 3pm.

Where: Glasgow Science Centre

Africa is a diverse continent, home to the Nabta Playa, a stone circle that predates Stonehenge by 2000 years and is possibly the oldest astronomical site in the world.

Join African Challenge Scotland, CRER and the Glasgow Science Centre as we explore some of the astronomical wonders and history of Africa in the Science Centre’s Planetarium.