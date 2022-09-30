The running weekend is back after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.

Over 25,000 people are set to take part in the Great Scottish Run weekend, kicking off this Friday in Glasgow after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions

The event will be welcoming runners of all ages and abilities back for a series of events that take place over three days from September 30 - October 2.

The Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run and Toddler Dash will take place on Saturday in George Square. The event, which caters for runners up to 15 years old, will also include the mascot race, featuring some of the city’s best loved mascots in a competitive 100m dash.

On Sunday thousands will come together on the start line of the Great Scottish Run to take on their own 10K or Half Marathon Challenge for the first time since 2019.

Starting in the heart of the city, runners will be able to soak up the atmosphere, music and legendary Glaswegian support all the way to the finish in Glasgow Green, passing ‘entertainment zones’ every kilometre.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re really happy to be back in Glasgow after three years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

“Whether runners are looking forward to being part of a big event after so long away, are pushing for a new PB or they’re raising much-needed funds for charities, we hope they have an incredible day.

“The event is a true celebration of what makes Glasgow such a great place to live and visit and we’re sure the city will put on an unforgettable show of community pride, determination and support.”

A competitive elite race featuring some of Scotland’s best talent will set off ahead of the public.

In the women’s 10K race, Eilish McColgan will be competing in Scotland for the first time after an extraordinary year that has seen the 31-year-old Scot set a new British record over 5km on the roads - beating Paula Radcliffe’s 21-year-old British Half Marathon record. She took the longstanding European and UK 10km record at the Great Manchester Run and won Commonwealth Gold and Silver for Team Scotland in Birmingham.

Eilish continued her outstanding season securing two additional medals at the European Championships in Munich, with a silver in the 10,00 metres and bronze for the 5,000. She is now the first British distance runner to compete in six championship outdoor finals in the same season.

In the Men’s Half Marathon race, Callum Hawkins will be racing on home soil against his brother Derek and also Adam Craig of Inverclyde. Callum said: “I’m delighted to be back at the Great Scottish Run Half Marathon this weekend. Glasgow is my home and it will be great to be back on the familiar streets once again.”

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren said:“The return of the Great Scottish Run, the biggest running event in Scotland and a highlight of Glasgow’s sporting calendar, will be a fantastic experience for everyone running, for the people who go along to support them, and a brilliant showcase for the city.

“Glasgow has earned an international reputation for being an outstanding destination for sports events and a superb host city. It also has a strong track record of encouraging active participation in sports. The Great Scottish Run really is a perfect example of all of that; inspiring and encouraging people of all ages to get involved and to keep running.

“I wish every success to the many, many thousands of runners competing this weekend. I’m sure that, as they follow the race routes through our city’s streets and past so many famous Glasgow landmarks, they will be spurred on by the customary warm enthusiasm of the crowds of cheering spectators. The Great Scottish Run is always a truly memorable, fun event so I’d urge people not to miss the opportunity to come along to enjoy it and support all those taking part.”