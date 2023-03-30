Register
Glasgow set to host new music festival this summer

Glasgow will host a new festival this summer with a number of bands already announced

By Declan McConville
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:25 BST

A new music festival will be brought to the city in late August which is dedicated to heavy music called Core.

It is scheduled to take place over the weekend from 18-20 August and is set to welcome over 30 bands from a variety of musical genres which will include punk, metal and hardcore bands.

The festival will be held between Maryhill Community Central Halls and nearby West End boozer The Hug and Pint.

    Core have teased today (March 29) that loads more bands are still to be announced but already they have confirmed that Deafheaven, Chat Pile and Rolo Tomassi will play at the three-day festival as well as many others.

    There are some local acts which will be on the bill including Party Cannon and Headcleaner with this new festival hoping to help local bands be noticed.

    Glasgow is set to host a number of different music events this summer which will come as a welcome boost to the city’s economy.

    Thousands will descend on the city for TRNSMT in early July where the likes of Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 will headline Glasgow Green.

